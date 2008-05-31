RSS

Arena Football

blogimage2322.jpe

Milwaukee’s troubled indoor football team, the Bonecrushers, continues its rocky debut season tonight with a 7:30 p.m. showdown against the Saginaw Sting at the U.S. Cellular Arena. So far the team i,Today in Milwaukee more

May 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2234.jpe

“HERE TO STAY!” the Milwaukee Bonecrushers’ Web site defiantly declares, but the team has often seemed as unlikely to make it through its inaugural season as Hillary Clinton is to make it,Today in Milwaukee more

May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES