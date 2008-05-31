RSS
Arena Football
Bonecrushers vs. Saginaw Sting
Milwaukee’s troubled indoor football team, the Bonecrushers, continues its rocky debut season tonight with a 7:30 p.m. showdown against the Saginaw Sting at the U.S. Cellular Arena. So far the team i,Today in Milwaukee more
May 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bonecrushers vs. Raptors
“HERE TO STAY!” the Milwaukee Bonecrushers’ Web site defiantly declares, but the team has often seemed as unlikely to make it through its inaugural season as Hillary Clinton is to make it,Today in Milwaukee more
May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!