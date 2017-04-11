RSS

As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM Album Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more

Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM On Music

Eric Engelbart

The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment.  The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more

Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Milwaukee Bucks

A lot of information came out in Monday’s meeting of theMilwaukee County board’s economic and community development committee. Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele failed toappear. Instead, his aides pitched the deal yet again to.. more

Jun 17, 2015 6:41 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

Artist rendering courtesy Milwaukee Bucks

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more

Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's half hour of observations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the influx of good news the city has received this month. From the progress on the streetcar, to Gov. .. more

Jan 29, 2015 5:40 PM On Music

Gov. Scott Walker had a huge day yesterday—he announced a new Milwaukee arena funding plan that he called fiscally conservative, uses no new taxes and is a free-market solution to the Bucks/BMO Bradley Center woes.That was the biggest news in Mi.. more

Jan 28, 2015 6:15 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

It's official: Private equity investors Marc Lasry and Wes Edens can purchase the Milwaukee Bucks. As was widely expected, the NBA board of governors approved the sale today. Herb Kohl is selling the team for a tidy $550 million. He purchased the .. more

May 15, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we reflect on last weekend's Record Store Day and the annual debates that always seem to circle the promotion. Over at Pitchfork, author David .. more

Apr 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Even if you aren’t a big Bucks fans—and let's face it, these says there aren't as many of those are there used to be—you probably have an understanding that the team is in trouble. Attendancehas plummeted in recent years, and with the team off to.. more

Nov 27, 2013 9:00 PM Around MKE

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Melissa Etheridge’s heart beats with a courage and conviction unmatched by most performers. But the musician’s greatest strength may be her ability to look within and embrace herself as she is, something that has given her a unique niche in... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Maybe if the “American Idol” Season One movie cash-in From Justin to Kelly had not rightly bombed at the box office, the world would have been treated to a much more interesting film about the show’s Season Two finalists, Ruben St more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight with game three at 7:10 p.m. more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This weekend is Milwaukee PrideFest. That, coupled with Marquette’s recent decision to rescind its offer of employment to a lesbian professor, has many people in our city thinking about issues related to sexual orientation. Because I was re... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

Brandon Jennings and the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Woodworking Shows bring its national tour to the Wisconsin Exposition Center this weekend. With showcase names like “ship-shape shop,” “hand tool rodeo” and “loggin’ lumber,” the three-day event will present i more

Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

