Buzz Cason: Passion (Arena)
As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: No, The New Arena Won't Guarantee Bigger Headliners Come to Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more
Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bucks Draft Preview
The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment. The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more
Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Suburbs Would Pay More for Abele’s Bucks Arena Plan
A lot of information came out in Monday’s meeting of theMilwaukee County board’s economic and community development committee. Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele failed toappear. Instead, his aides pitched the deal yet again to.. more
Jun 17, 2015 6:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Jones Uncovered and The Bucks Arena Revealed
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more
Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Everything's Coming Up Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's half hour of observations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the influx of good news the city has received this month. From the progress on the streetcar, to Gov. .. more
Jan 29, 2015 5:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Questions Remain about Scott Walker's Arena Plan
Gov. Scott Walker had a huge day yesterday—he announced a new Milwaukee arena funding plan that he called fiscally conservative, uses no new taxes and is a free-market solution to the Bucks/BMO Bradley Center woes.That was the biggest news in Mi.. more
Jan 28, 2015 6:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
NBA Approves Sale of the Bucks
It's official: Private equity investors Marc Lasry and Wes Edens can purchase the Milwaukee Bucks. As was widely expected, the NBA board of governors approved the sale today. Herb Kohl is selling the team for a tidy $550 million. He purchased the .. more
May 15, 2014 9:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: All Things Record Store Day, Some Things Bucks
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we reflect on last weekend's Record Store Day and the annual debates that always seem to circle the promotion. Over at Pitchfork, author David .. more
Apr 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Interview: Save Our Bucks' Paul Henning Outlines the Campaign's Long-Term Vision for the Team
Even if you aren’t a big Bucks fans—and let's face it, these says there aren't as many of those are there used to be—you probably have an understanding that the team is in trouble. Attendancehas plummeted in recent years, and with the team off to.. more
Nov 27, 2013 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Melissa Etheridge Sings Her Own Truth
Melissa Etheridge’s heart beats with a courage and conviction unmatched by most performers. But the musician’s greatest strength may be her ability to look within and embrace herself as she is, something that has given her a unique niche in... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard
Maybe if the “American Idol” Season One movie cash-in From Justin to Kelly had not rightly bombed at the box office, the world would have been treated to a much more interesting film about the show’s Season Two finalists, Ruben St more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight with game three at 7:10 p.m. more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bi Any Other Name
This weekend is Milwaukee PrideFest. That, coupled with Marquette’s recent decision to rescind its offer of employment to a lesbian professor, has many people in our city thinking about issues related to sexual orientation. Because I was re... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Bucks vs. Heat
Brandon Jennings and the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Woodworking Show
The Woodworking Shows bring its national tour to the Wisconsin Exposition Center this weekend. With showcase names like “ship-shape shop,” “hand tool rodeo” and “loggin’ lumber,” the three-day event will present i more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee