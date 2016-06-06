Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin @ The Riverside Theater
Despite a nasty cough and diminished voice, Aretha Franklin delivered some knockout numbers Friday night. more
Jun 6, 2016 7:16 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee June 2-8
Thursday, June 2 Tasty Fest 2016 @ Riverwest Public House, 8 p.m. The upstart Milwaukee label Tasty Tapes has put out some pretty great rock ’n’ roll releases over the last year or two, most of,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 31, 2016 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
‘The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War’
The number-one music book in 2015, according to Rolling Stone magazine, We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War places popular music at the heart of the Vietnam experience. Authors Bradley and Werner will appear to... more
Feb 23, 2016 2:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Next Step
With “TheNext Step,” Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann are attemptingto take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a band mustacknowledge their newfound popular and critical success and negotiate the heav.. more
Feb 13, 2015 5:16 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Respect: The Life of Aretha Franklin (Little, Brown), by David Ritz
Prolific biographer David Ritz collaborated with Aretha Franklin 20 years ago to produce Aretha: From These Roots, an endearing but incomplete autobiography. Built on extensive interviews with Aretha’s siblings, co-producers and peers, Resp... more
Oct 1, 2014 3:02 PM Eric Beaumont Books
Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul (Rhino) | Otis Redding: The King of Soul (Rhino)
If Aretha Franklin was the Queen and Otis Redding the King of 1960s soul music, their union was consummated in the song they shared but whose meaning they disputed. Redding’s “Respect” was a forceful entreaty from a man to his woman. Fra... more
Feb 21, 2014 3:20 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Aretha Franklin Meets Steve Allen
One version of the Aretha Franklin story goes like this: the daughter of a prominent black preacher passed from the gospel choir to her earth-shaking soul hits of the late \'60s over a dubious causeway of nightclub jazz. The narrative reflected.. more
Dec 8, 2011 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Villa Terrace’s ‘Expressions in Iron’
Blacksmithing developed as a trade many centuries ago, when forging iron into functional objects was more of a necessity. Through the ages this trade acquired an artistic sensibility, with creative design and expertise incorporated into the... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Irish Fest
One year shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once again transforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic culture. This year’s festival features musical performances from artist 3 Pints Gone, Gaelic Storm, The Red Ho... more
Aug 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Community Agreement
Welcome The Shepherd Express welcomes you to ExpressMilwaukee.com.By using our site, You Can't Imagine How Much Fun We're Having ,About more
Dec 11, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete z Archive
Thumbs Up CDs: Aretha Franklin, Les Savy Fav, Keith Murray
How wonderful is that new Radiohead album? There's not much I can say about In Rainbowsthat hasn't already been covered, except that if, like me, you'd become a little disillusioned with Radiohead over the years, give them another chance on this o.. more
Oct 17, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music