RSS

Aretha Franklin

aretha.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Despite a nasty cough and diminished voice, Aretha Franklin delivered some knockout numbers Friday night. more

Jun 6, 2016 7:16 AM Concert Reviews

twim_curen$y.jpg.jpe

Thursday, June 2 Tasty Fest 2016 @ Riverwest Public House, 8 p.m. The upstart Milwaukee label Tasty Tapes has put out some pretty great rock ’n’ roll releases over the last year or two, most of,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 31, 2016 3:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

bookpreview_dougbradley_a.jpg.jpe

The number-one music book in 2015, according to Rolling Stone magazine, We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War places popular music at the heart of the Vietnam experience. Authors Bradley and Werner will appear to... more

Feb 23, 2016 2:24 PM Books

thenextstep.jpg.jpe

With “TheNext Step,” Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann are attemptingto take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a band mustacknowledge their newfound popular and critical success and negotiate the heav.. more

Feb 13, 2015 5:16 PM Around MKE

Prolific biographer David Ritz collaborated with Aretha Franklin 20 years ago to produce Aretha: From These Roots, an endearing but incomplete autobiography. Built on extensive interviews with Aretha’s siblings, co-producers and peers, Resp... more

Oct 1, 2014 3:02 PM Books

If Aretha Franklin was the Queen and Otis Redding the King of 1960s soul music, their union was consummated in the song they shared but whose meaning they disputed. Redding’s “Respect” was a forceful entreaty from a man to his woman. Fra... more

Feb 21, 2014 3:20 AM Album Reviews

One version of the Aretha Franklin story goes like this: the daughter of a prominent black preacher passed from the gospel choir to her earth-shaking soul hits of the late \'60s over a dubious causeway of nightclub jazz. The narrative reflected.. more

Dec 8, 2011 2:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11247.jpe

Blacksmithing developed as a trade many centuries ago, when forging iron into functional objects was more of a necessity. Through the ages this trade acquired an artistic sensibility, with creative design and expertise incorporated into the... more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7646.jpe

One year shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once again transforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic culture. This year’s festival features musical performances from artist 3 Pints Gone, Gaelic Storm, The Red Ho... more

Aug 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18.jpe

Welcome The Shepherd Express welcomes you to ExpressMilwaukee.com.By using our site, You Can't Imagine How Much Fun We're Having ,About more

Dec 11, 2007 12:00 AM z Archive

How wonderful is that new Radiohead album? There's not much I can say about In Rainbowsthat hasn't already been covered, except that if, like me, you'd become a little disillusioned with Radiohead over the years, give them another chance on this o.. more

Oct 17, 2007 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES