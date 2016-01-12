Ari LeVaux
Noodle Theory
Food critic Ari Levaux celebrates the unique properties of rice noodles and teaches you how to make a traditional Vietnamese dish, pho ap chao bo. more
Jan 12, 2016 3:43 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Cooking with Coconuts (and Don’t Forget the Ketchup!)
Ari LeVaux examines the health benefits of coconut, explains the science behind their taste pairing with ketchup and offers a traditional Creole-Dominican recipe for Codfish Sancoche. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:48 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
Eating that Yellow Snow
Whenever life gives you snow, you can make yellow snow to enjoy—lemonade snow, that is, along with other snowy treats like brown snow and red snow—by adding sugar and other flavors to pure, white snow. more
Jan 10, 2017 3:17 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
A Climate Denier’s Happy Meal
Ari LeVaux investigates a new foodie tribe, “climatarians,” members of which, according to the New York Times, adhere to a “diet whose primary goal is to reverse climate change.” more
Dec 20, 2016 1:41 PM Ari LeVaux A&E Feature
The Greens of Winter
Ari LeVaux sings the praises of winter farmers markets and their monumental growth in the last two decades. Recipe for potato and celery root mash included! more
Dec 13, 2016 1:44 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
The Downside of Farmers Markets?
Ari LeVaux examines trends in farmers market attendance, purchasing choices, and available items and services. more
Aug 9, 2016 2:46 PM Ari LeVaux A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Dark Flavor of Bitter
Ari LeVaux discusses the health benefits and culinary possibilities of chicory. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:37 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
Arguing Over a Plate of Pasta
Following a lively debate with noted food writer, Maureen Fant, Ari LeVaux tackles the question, “Does Kamut pasta exist?” Along the way, the traces the grain’s origins and best preparations. more
May 17, 2016 2:37 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
Cooking with Chili
Ari LeVaux explores the magic of chili peppers, teaches you a little Spanish and offers a multi-use recipe for New Mexico red chili sauce. more
May 10, 2016 4:36 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
Drama in the Olive Groves
Ari LeVaux discusses his experiences with the Italian olive producers at Villa Paradiso di Pianciano, as well as the extra-virgin olive oil market at large. more
May 3, 2016 1:12 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
Drinkable Condiments
Ari LeVaux explores how coffee and wine—acidic beverages—can enhance the flavors of succulent foods, especially meats. He shares a recipe that features the difficult-to-achieve combination of the two beverages along with chili pepper more
Apr 19, 2016 2:16 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
Wild Plants of Spring
For most of human history, winter has been a time of nutrient depletion, if not starvation. After months of living on the likes of sugar and flour, and with hardly any fresh vegetables, it was common for survivors to forage for whatever non... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:13 PM Ari LeVaux A&E Feature
Don’t Get Buggy Over Your Meal
Entomophagy, the human consumption of insects, is common in many countries. Bugs, on average, are about 10 times more efficient than beef at converting feed into human food, and many of the world’s hunger and environmental problems could be... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:26 PM Ari LeVaux A&E Feature
Fructose Versus Glucose
Ari LeVaux examines current scientific literature on the deleterious health effects of dietary fructose, particularly in comparison to glucose. more
Mar 8, 2016 3:41 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
Looking for a Superfood?
Ari LeVaux examines the health and economic benefits of pomegranate’s rise in popularity, its ties to Alzheimer’s research and its uses in ancient times; Linguini con Funghi e Formaggio recipe included! more
Jan 26, 2016 3:51 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
Too Fishy Not to Label?
The FDA’s recent approval of a genetically modified (GM) salmon was hailed as progress by proponents of GM food. It may be. But the reaction to the salmon’s approval, coupled with the fact that under current laws it won’t be labeled as GM, ... more
Dec 29, 2015 8:31 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink
The Stale Toast Antidote
Ari LeVaux reflects on the many uses of French toast and offers suggestions for preparing a savory version of the dish. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:27 PM Ari LeVaux Eat/Drink