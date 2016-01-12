RSS

Ari LeVaux

noodles.jpg.jpe

Food critic Ari Levaux celebrates the unique properties of rice noodles and teaches you how to make a traditional Vietnamese dish, pho ap chao bo. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:43 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

coconut.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux examines the health benefits of coconut, explains the science behind their taste pairing with ketchup and offers a traditional Creole-Dominican recipe for Codfish Sancoche. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:48 PM Eat/Drink

lemonadesnow.jpg.jpe

Whenever life gives you snow, you can make yellow snow to enjoy—lemonade snow, that is, along with other snowy treats like brown snow and red snow—by adding sugar and other flavors to pure, white snow. more

Jan 10, 2017 3:17 PM Eat/Drink

aegateway_food_horizontal.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux investigates a new foodie tribe, “climatarians,” members of which, according to the New York Times, adhere to a “diet whose primary goal is to reverse climate change.” more

Dec 20, 2016 1:41 PM A&E Feature

Ari LeVaux sings the praises of winter farmers markets and their monumental growth in the last two decades. Recipe for potato and celery root mash included! more

Dec 13, 2016 1:44 PM Eat/Drink

a+egateway_farmersmarkets.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux examines trends in farmers market attendance, purchasing choices, and available items and services. more

Aug 9, 2016 2:46 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

eatdrink_chicory.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux discusses the health benefits and culinary possibilities of chicory. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:37 PM Eat/Drink

Following a lively debate with noted food writer, Maureen Fant, Ari LeVaux tackles the question, “Does Kamut pasta exist?” Along the way, the traces the grain’s origins and best preparations. more

May 17, 2016 2:37 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_chili.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux explores the magic of chili peppers, teaches you a little Spanish and offers a multi-use recipe for New Mexico red chili sauce. more

May 10, 2016 4:36 PM Eat/Drink

oliveoil.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux discusses his experiences with the Italian olive producers at Villa Paradiso di Pianciano, as well as the extra-virgin olive oil market at large. more

May 3, 2016 1:12 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrinkwine.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux explores how coffee and wine—acidic beverages—can enhance the flavors of succulent foods, especially meats. He shares a recipe that features the difficult-to-achieve combination of the two beverages along with chili pepper more

Apr 19, 2016 2:16 PM Eat/Drink

a+egateway_springplants_forweb.jpg.jpe

For most of human history, winter has been a time of nutrient depletion, if not starvation. After months of living on the likes of sugar and flour, and with hardly any fresh vegetables, it was common for survivors to forage for whatever non... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:13 PM A&E Feature

pesto.jpg.jpe

bugsfood.jpg.jpe

Entomophagy, the human consumption of insects, is common in many countries. Bugs, on average, are about 10 times more efficient than beef at converting feed into human food, and many of the world’s hunger and environmental problems could be... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:26 PM A&E Feature

sugar.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux examines current scientific literature on the deleterious health effects of dietary fructose, particularly in comparison to glucose. more

Mar 8, 2016 3:41 PM Eat/Drink

pomegranate.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux examines the health and economic benefits of pomegranate’s rise in popularity, its ties to Alzheimer’s research and its uses in ancient times; Linguini con Funghi e Formaggio recipe included! more

Jan 26, 2016 3:51 PM Eat/Drink

noodles.jpg.jpe

eatdrink_gmosalmon_1.jpg.jpe

The FDA’s recent approval of a genetically modified (GM) salmon was hailed as progress by proponents of GM food. It may be. But the reaction to the salmon’s approval, coupled with the fact that under current laws it won’t be labeled as GM, ... more

Dec 29, 2015 8:31 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_frenchtoast.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux reflects on the many uses of French toast and offers suggestions for preparing a savory version of the dish. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:27 PM Eat/Drink

