RSS

Arielle Smith

big-star.jpg.jpe

Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more

Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Local Music

onmusic_belle.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Pabst Theater

Veteran indie-rockers Belle and Sebastian and relative newcomer Courtney Barnett brought their separate skillsets to the Pabst Theater Friday. more

Jun 22, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

concertreview_singlemothers_benpobjoy.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Ben Popjoy

Canadian punks Single Mothers brought the heat on a bill that doubled as a release show for Milwaukee's Midwives. more

Feb 23, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

king_tuff.jpg.jpe

King Tuff's Kyle Thomas is a mystical sort—a scruffy, talented sweetheart who crafts garage pop with an ear so good, it must be magic. Armed with an infectious catalogue of songs, and fresh off t,Concert Reviews more

Oct 20, 2014 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

holdsteady.jpg.jpe

The Hold Steady have spent much of their career described as the America’s best bar band, and while this description may give you some associative insight into how they sound, it doesn't do justi,Concert Reviews more

Jul 4, 2014 1:27 PM Concert Reviews

ludacris.jpg.jpe

It’s easier, and perhaps more fitting, to describe Ludacris as an entertainer rather than a rapper, given his acting career, his entrepreneurial interests and his frequent collaborations with othe,Concert Reviews more

Jul 3, 2014 10:27 AM Concert Reviews

radioactivity punk band marked men.jpg.jpe

Punk, as a genre descriptor, has seen better days. Becoming a catch-all term for anyone who can play fast chords and style themselves outside the mainstream, punk has been divided into subgenres and,Concert Reviews more

Jun 23, 2014 9:46 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

phylums.jpg.jpe

It was an evening in two acts at the Cactus Club on Saturday night. With four bands on the bill, there was a clear divide in crowd attention, though not in musical quality. As the premiere show for,Concert Reviews more

May 18, 2014 9:46 PM Concert Reviews

against me the rave 2014 live.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

For a band whose very name indicates opposition and struggle, Against Me!’s live performance is characterized by exuberance and fulfillment, an expression of a band that’s landed exactly where t,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2014 10:01 AM Concert Reviews

the men.jpg.jpe

The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more

Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Concert Reviews

diahhrea planet punk cactus club.jpg.jpe

Let’s cut right to the chase: Diarrhea Planet is a very, very good band, and their live show is as memorable as it is unmistakably their own. With a name like “Diarrhea Planet,” it’s hard t,Concert Reviews more

Jan 19, 2014 7:59 PM Concert Reviews

sheryl crow riverside theater milwaukee 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Chances are, if you’ve been conscious during the last 15 years or so, you’ve heard a Sheryl Crow song. In fact, you’ve probably heard more than one—Crow is the Grammy-winning writer of such,Concert Reviews more

Dec 6, 2013 1:10 PM Concert Reviews

metric.jpg.jpe

“It ought to be like a setlist,” Metric’s lead singer Emily Haines says of creating an album, and if you’re familiar with Metric’s catalogue, it’s easy to see how they’ve lived out that idea. Formed in 1998, the Canadian-American band ha... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:47 AM Music Feature

neko case riverside theater.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Neko Case held the Riverside in the palm of her hand on Friday, drawing from a full catalogue of arresting, image-filled songs; letting loose her impossibly beautiful, devastatingly present voice;,Concert Reviews more

Oct 21, 2013 11:01 AM Concert Reviews

the zombies pabst theater 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Formerly relegated to small venues and county fair-type events, 1960s British pop band The Zombies reunited—or, more to the point, returned—after a lengthy dormancy. Despite the almost universa,Concert Reviews more

Sep 26, 2013 11:46 AM Concert Reviews

diana ross at the riverside theater milwaukee 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

At her nearly sold-out show on Tuesday night at the Riverside Theater, Diana Ross powered through the hits, spanning decades, genres and styles in her hour-and-a-half long set. Famous for her work,Concert Reviews more

Aug 28, 2013 10:39 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES