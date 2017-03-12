Arizona
Back to Class with Forge Theater at the Alchemist
Over the years, I’ve seen some really talented high school students in professional local theater productions. Whether it’s First Stage or some other company or in some rare cases an actual high school production that I’m seeing, there’s always so.. more
Mar 12, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
State Capitol Could Be Sold Without a Public Bid
“We’re going to be checking Craigslist very closely,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) of the Republican-backed plan to allow Gov. Scott Walker more
May 29, 2013 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Issue of the Week: Unconstitutional ALEC-Written Immigration Bill Rebuked
The dangerous agenda of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) was partially rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, when the justices decided that three of four contested portions of an Arizona immigration law were... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Will Concealed Weapons Make Wisconsin Safer?
Republicans are fast-tracking two bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons in public. Only one bill has been introduced in both the state Assembly and the state Senate, legislation that would create a permitting system f... more
May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Issue of the Week: Debating Concealed Carry
After the tragedy in Arizona, we are asking Wisconsin lawmakers, who will be introducing legislation to allow people to carry concealed weapons into restaurants and churches, to take a careful look at who, exactly, should be able to own gun... more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 17 Comments