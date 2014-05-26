RSS

Arkady Strugatsky

May 26, 2014 12:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

Arkady and Boris Strugatsky's Roadside Picnic, reissued in a paperback English-language edition by Chicago Review Press, is a classic Soviet-era science fiction novel that rivals the work of Bradbury, Asimov and Ellison. It's hard not to no... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Books

This weekend’s Milwaukee Symphony concert gives us a chance to hear the magnificent Symphony No. 1 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), last played here in 1994. The self-taught son of a music shop owner, Elgar rose from poverty in the early 1880s ... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

