RSS

Armadale

The federal debt stands near nine trillion dollars, a sum nearly as incomprehensible as the measure of infinity. David Walker, Comptroller General of the United States, calls it a “fiscal cancer” in I.O.U.S.A. and it’s hard to argue with him. A d.. more

Dec 4, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Rep announced that Rep resident acting company member had been selected as an inaugural Lunt-Fontanne Fellow by the Ten Chimneys Foundation. (The Ten Chimneys is, of course, the venerable estate built by Broadway .. more

Nov 1, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage2229.jpe

A beautiful but deceptive villainess—murderess?—named Lydia Gwilt is at the c Armadale ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage2084.jpe

Wilkie Collins’ novels never failed to weave a thoroughly good yarn. The Milwaukee Armadale ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage1967.jpe

Wilkie Collins’ novels never failed to weave a thoroughly good yarn, and the Milwau Armadale ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1955.jpe

Armadale ,Theater more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1869.jpe

A beautiful but deceptive villainess—murderess?—named Lydia Gwilt is at the c Armadale ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1796.jpe

Tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its productio Armadale ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES