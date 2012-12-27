Armenia
What’s New In Milwaukee Dining
2012 has been a very active year for local restaurants. As the year began, Braise Restaurant was the new place to go. The emphasis is on locally sourced produce and meats, which deserves to be called the Trend of the Year. more
Dec 27, 2012 4:36 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Arin Bert: Milwaukee's Taste of Armenia
There is no table service, the flatware and plates are made of plastic, and the place closes at 6:30 p.m.—and yet Arin Bert Coffee & Grill holds a special place in Milwaukee. How so? It happens to be the first place to serve Armenian food h... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The MidEast Beat Celebrates Poon Paregentan, Armenian Mardi Gras
Whether it's called Mardi Gras or Carnival, the idea of a final blowout before the austere season of Lent has traveled widely across the world. In Armenia, the big party is called Poon Paregentan (literally, “Good Living”), and this weeke more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
A Taste of Armenia
Though it's not as large as its counterparts on the lakefront, few of Milwaukee's ethnic festivals are more tightly knit or distinctive than Armenian Fest, the annual celebration that has been held since the 1930s. The event began as a smal... more
Jul 28, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview