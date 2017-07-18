RSS

Armenian Fest

armenianfest.jpg.jpe

Armenian Fest is a great opportunity to sample homemade Middle Eastern food. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:47 PM Eat/Drink

sardarabad.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more

Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

alltimelow_byjimmyfontaine.jpg.jpe

Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more

Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim.jpg.jpe

Festa Italiana offers a weekend of fireworks and cannoli, while the Milwaukee Latino Carnaval readies four days of parades and cultural events. more

Jul 14, 2015 11:21 PM This Week in Milwaukee

eat1.jpg.jpe

Armenian Fest, Armenian festival, Armenian food, Armenian music, Armenian culture, beef shish-ka-bob, stuffed grape leaves, tabbouleh, hummus, lahmajun, Mid-East Beat, St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, David Luhrssen more

Jul 14, 2015 9:12 PM Eat/Drink

shortorder.jpg.jpe

It’s almost time for one of the longest-running ethnic celebrations in the area—Armenian Fest (7825 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield). Although it may not garner as much attention as some of the lakefront ethnic festivals, Armenian fest more

Jul 16, 2014 12:31 AM Dining Preview

hummos.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is a Midwest melting pot. As such, our city does a great job in celebrating the many ethnicities and religious backgrounds of the people who live here more

Jul 17, 2013 12:18 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19413.jpe

Armenia is one of the world's oldest surviving civilizations, and the annual festival by Milwaukee's Armenian community offers a good cross-section of its cultural and culinary traditions. It's not your ordinary church festival. Look... more

Jul 29, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

<p> Many Hollywood stars love working off camera, whether as voices in animated films or as narrtors for the children\'s stories in the Scholastic Storybook Treasures DVD series. On the title movie from the newly released animated set \"Chrysant.. more

Mar 29, 2012 11:12 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage15588.jpe

Though it's not as large as its counterparts on the lakefront, few of Milwaukee's ethnic festivals are more tightly knit or distinctive than Armenian Fest, the annual celebration that has been held since the 1930s. The event began as a smal... more

Jul 28, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage7368.jpe

Milwaukee is renowned for itsethnic diversity; it’s an element of our city that is St. John theBaptist Armenian Apostolic Church Grounds/ 1825 W. Layton Ave./Greenfield/ S ,Milwaukee Color more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

One thing lifting Tracks above the level of many self-produced indie movies is the acting. Milwaukee director-writer Josh Rosenberg and his crew, including cinematographer Scott Foley, recruited their cast well and guided them ably. Several name.. more

Mar 25, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Generally speaking, I like to avoid seeing two shows in a single day. Invariably, the schedule for a weekend gets a bit compressed and I’ll have to see a matinee and an evening show on a single Saturday or Sunday or something. It happens about onc.. more

Mar 23, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3048.jpe

Armenian Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at St. John the Baptist Armenian Or Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3021.jpe

Beginningin the 1930s, Milwaukee’s Armenian community gathered every summer foran Armenian Fest will be held rain or shine at St.John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES