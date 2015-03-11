Armenian Genocide
Orphans of the Genocide
With Orphans of the Genocide, award-winning filmmaker Bared Maronian looks into what happened to the thousands of children orphaned after the Armenian Genocide a century ago. more
Mar 11, 2015 8:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Great Catastrophe: Armenians and Turks in the Shadow of Genocide (Oxford University Press), by Thomas de Waal
Thomas de Waal finds that religious and cultural leaders have made steps to overcome animosity resulting from the Armenian Genocide, but that progress has frozen on the political front. more
Mar 10, 2015 10:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
Orphans of the Genocide
Orphans of the Genocide is an award-winning documentary on the human toll of one of thelast century’s great catastrophes, the Armenian Genocide. The documentary, seenat several film festivals around the U.S., will be screened in Racine as parto.. more
Mar 10, 2015 2:35 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Remembrance, Spirit and Faith
“There was—and there was not,” intones the elderly man in Armenian at the start and end of Beast on the Moon, Richard Kalinoski’s deeply affecting play about two survivors of the Armenian Genocide, which opened last more
Mar 6, 2013 4:13 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Glimpse of What Milwaukee Theater Can Be
Sometimes everything comes together on a production. Sometimes all of the elements of a show run together in just the right way. That's what seems to have happened prior to opening night with In Tandem Theatre's more
Feb 27, 2013 4:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
More Troubles at Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex
The 100-plus-page Wisconsin Division of Quality Assurance investigation of the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Center reveals a systemwide failure to ensure the safety and well-being of patients in the county’s care.According to the stat... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features