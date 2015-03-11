RSS

Armenian Genocide

ihatehollywood_orphansofthegenocide.jpg.jpe

Orphans of the Genocide / Via Facebook

With Orphans of the Genocide, award-winning filmmaker Bared Maronian looks into what happened to the thousands of children orphaned after the Armenian Genocide a century ago. more

Mar 11, 2015 8:15 PM Film Clips

bookrev.jpg.jpe

Thomas de Waal finds that religious and cultural leaders have made steps to overcome animosity resulting from the Armenian Genocide, but that progress has frozen on the political front. more

Mar 10, 2015 10:05 PM Books

ihatehollywood_orphansofthegenocide.jpg.jpe

Orphans of the Genocide / Via Facebook

Orphans of the Genocide is an award-winning documentary on the human toll of one of thelast century’s great catastrophes, the Armenian Genocide. The documentary, seenat several film festivals around the U.S., will be screened in Racine as parto.. more

Mar 10, 2015 2:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

theater.jpg.jpe

“There was—and there was not,” intones the elderly man in Armenian at the start and end of Beast on the Moon, Richard Kalinoski’s deeply affecting play about two survivors of the Armenian Genocide, which opened last more

Mar 6, 2013 4:13 PM Theater

Sometimes everything comes together on a production. Sometimes all of the elements of a show run together in just the right way. That's what seems to have happened prior to opening night with In Tandem Theatre's more

Feb 27, 2013 4:04 PM Theater

blogimage11341.jpe

The 100-plus-page Wisconsin Division of Quality Assurance investigation of the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Center reveals a systemwide failure to ensure the safety and well-being of patients in the county’s care.According to the stat... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES