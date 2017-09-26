Around Milwaukee
Uhle’s Historic Downtown Roots
Uhle Tobacco Company hascalled downtown Milwaukee home since 1939. Throughout these 78 years, ownershiphas changed over from founder Jack Uhle to Jeffrey Steinbeck, who began workingat Uhle's when he was 19 years old.In this video, made
Sep 26, 2017 4:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Warby Parker to Open Third Ward Location on Friday
Warby Parker, aneyeglass and sunglass company founded in 2010, will open their first Milwaukeelocation at 241 N. Broadway in the Third Ward on Friday, Sept. 29.
Sep 26, 2017 1:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
A Passion for Programming: Interview with Milwaukee Film's Anna Sampers
With openingnight of the much anticipated 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival just days away, AnnaSampers of Milwaukee Film took time to talk about her passion for programmingand the screenings she is most excited about.Thursday is opening night. Wh
Sep 25, 2017 7:26 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Walker’s Point to Host Inaugural 5th Street Festival
On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker's Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary's Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi
Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
John Gurda to Give History of Local Brewing at 'Milwaukee on Tap'
Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou
Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Milwaukee Brewers Prepare for a Short-Notice Home Series This Weekend
Though Miami has had bigger things to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Irma, for the past few days the talk around baseball has been whether the Miami Marlins would be able to host this weekend's scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers
Sep 13, 2017 8:32 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Investigative Journalist Marina Walker Guevara to Speak at Marquette University
Marina WalkerGuevara, the deputy director of the International Consortium ofInvestigative Journalists, will speak at the Marquette Alumni Memorial Ballroom(1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as a part of the Burleigh MediaEthi
Sep 7, 2017 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wisconsin-Based Startups Team Up to Promote Milwaukee’s Fashion Scene
Wisconsinfashion startups Jaxxtaylor, a fashion forward ecommerce store for men andwomen, and Division Noir, a street clothing brand founded by Levi Scott inOshkosh, Wis., are partnering on a photo shoot to help grow the fashioncommunity
Sep 7, 2017 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest Begins on Friday
Prepare thedirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, thisyear. Organized by BavarianBierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday,September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will f
Sep 6, 2017 3:55 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
China Lights Lantern Festival Illuminates Milwaukee Once Again
China Lights,the month-long Chinese Lantern Festival that attracted over 100,000 people lastyear is back. Named "China Lights: The Magic Returns," the event thatswept Milwaukee audiences off their feet will illuminate 10 acre
Sep 5, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network to Host Open Call and Master Class
On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the MilwaukeeDance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day atUW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The eventwill allow professional dan
Sep 5, 2017 3:09 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
UWM Introduces New Emergency Grant for Students in Need
Car repairs, hospital trips, rent... for broke students,those expenses can be a real issue, potentially forcing them to drop out ofcollege. To help those students who are struggling financially, the Universityof Wisconsin-Milwaukee is of
Aug 29, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Hi Hat Lounge Celebrates 20 Years with a Block Party
To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to
Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
On the Bus: The New Addition to the Public Market is Vegan
"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," readsthe menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries,and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top ofice cream, the eatery serves shak
Aug 29, 2017 2:15 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Azteca Wins Inaugural Margarita Festival
The Shepherd Express held their inaugural Margarita Festival this past Friday in the Historic ThirdWard's Catalano Square. More than 750 people gathered to taste margaritas from15 of the Milwaukee area's best bars and resta
Aug 28, 2017 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wilde Subaru Frank Mots International Kite Festival Flies Over Veterans Park
Spanning the weekend of Sept. 9-10, the Wilde Subaru FrankMots International Kite Festival celebrates the centuries-old tradition ofkiting. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. both days, and features a number of kite-related attractions inc
Aug 25, 2017 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Grate Modern Mac and Cheese Set to Open in Menomonee Falls Next Week
The quickly developing Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls will add another destination next week as Grate Modern Mac and Cheese, a fast-casual concept from Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, opens its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Aug 25, 2017 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
B93.3 to Host Bark ‘N Brew at Hart Park
B93.3 andSchlossmann Subaru City are teaming up on "Bark 'N Brew," a two-day event aimedat dog owners and beer enthusiasts Aug. 26-27 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Hart Park(7300 W. Chestnut St., Wauwatosa). Bark 'N Brew's entertainment in
Aug 24, 2017 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Where to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Milwaukee
This Saturday, two of the most well known names in fightingwill come together for the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather took onManny Pacquiao in May of 2015. Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off at 9p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena
Aug 23, 2017 8:36 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 4 Comments
Strange Fruit Music Festival is Back for a Second Year
Paying tribute to Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Milwaukee's Strange Fruit Music Festival is back for its second iteration. The independent festival aims tospark discussion and awareness on racial relations in Milwaukee and the rest
Aug 23, 2017 4:50 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE