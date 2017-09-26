RSS

Around Milwaukee

Uhle Tobacco Company hascalled downtown Milwaukee home since 1939. Throughout these 78 years, ownershiphas changed over from founder Jack Uhle to Jeffrey Steinbeck, who began workingat Uhle’s when he was 19 years old.In this video, made .. more

Sep 26, 2017 4:01 PM Around MKE

Warby Parker, aneyeglass and sunglass company founded in 2010, will open their first Milwaukeelocation at 241 N. Broadway in the Third Ward on Friday, Sept. 29. more

Sep 26, 2017 1:00 PM Around MKE

With openingnight of the much anticipated 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival just days away, AnnaSampers of Milwaukee Film took time to talk about her passion for programmingand the screenings she is most excited about.Thursday is opening night. Wh.. more

Sep 25, 2017 7:26 PM Around MKE

On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi.. more

Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Around MKE

Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more

Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

Though Miami has had bigger things to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Irma, for the past few days the talk around baseball has been whether the Miami Marlins would be able to host this weekend's scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers... more

Sep 13, 2017 8:32 PM Around MKE

Marina WalkerGuevara, the deputy director of the International Consortium ofInvestigative Journalists, will speak at the Marquette Alumni Memorial Ballroom(1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as a part of the Burleigh MediaEthi.. more

Sep 7, 2017 7:53 PM Around MKE

Wisconsinfashion startups Jaxxtaylor, a fashion forward ecommerce store for men andwomen, and Division Noir, a street clothing brand founded by Levi Scott inOshkosh, Wis., are partnering on a photo shoot to help grow the fashioncommunity .. more

Sep 7, 2017 7:29 PM Around MKE

Prepare thedirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, thisyear. Organized by BavarianBierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday,September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will f.. more

Sep 6, 2017 3:55 PM Around MKE

China Lights,the month-long Chinese Lantern Festival that attracted over 100,000 people lastyear is back. Named "China Lights: The Magic Returns," the event thatswept Milwaukee audiences off their feet will illuminate 10 acre.. more

Sep 5, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the MilwaukeeDance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day atUW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The eventwill allow professional dan.. more

Sep 5, 2017 3:09 PM Around MKE

Car repairs, hospital trips, rent... for broke students,those expenses can be a real issue, potentially forcing them to drop out ofcollege. To help those students who are struggling financially, the Universityof Wisconsin-Milwaukee is of.. more

Aug 29, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to.. more

Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Around MKE

"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," readsthe menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries,and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top ofice cream, the eatery serves shak.. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:15 PM Around MKE

The Shepherd Express held their inaugural Margarita Festival this past Friday in the Historic ThirdWard’s Catalano Square. More than 750 people gathered to taste margaritas from15 of the Milwaukee area’s best bars and resta.. more

Aug 28, 2017 7:24 PM Around MKE

Spanning the weekend of Sept. 9-10, the Wilde Subaru FrankMots International Kite Festival celebrates the centuries-old tradition ofkiting.  The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. both days, and features a number of kite-related attractions inc.. more

Aug 25, 2017 8:48 PM Around MKE

The quickly developing Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls will add another destination next week as Grate Modern Mac and Cheese, a fast-casual concept from Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, opens its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 29. more

Aug 25, 2017 7:29 PM Around MKE

B93.3 andSchlossmann Subaru City are teaming up on “Bark ‘N Brew," a two-day event aimedat dog owners and beer enthusiasts Aug. 26-27 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Hart Park(7300 W. Chestnut St., Wauwatosa). Bark ‘N Brew’s entertainment in.. more

Aug 24, 2017 10:06 PM Around MKE

This Saturday, two of the most well known names in fightingwill come together for the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather took onManny Pacquiao in May of 2015. Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off at 9p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena .. more

Aug 23, 2017 8:36 PM Around MKE 4 Comments

Paying tribute to Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Milwaukee's Strange Fruit Music Festival is back for its second iteration. The independent festival aims tospark discussion and awareness on racial relations in Milwaukee and the rest .. more

Aug 23, 2017 4:50 PM Around MKE

