RSS

Around The World In 80 Days

  One of the things I absolutely love about the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre is its ability to house shows that are extremely polished and precise whil still managing to hang onto the illusion of being absolutely casual and relaxed... more

Jan 1, 2012 4:51 AM Theater

<p> Milwaukee raconteur Lars Kvam is, among other things, an avid connoisseur of bad moviesthe forgotten (or never noticed) oddities that have surfaced in recent years on DVD. He was kind enough to send me two of his favorite bad World War II mov.. more

Dec 20, 2011 1:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

I'll admit right off the bat that I'm not positive of the details of what it takes to sign a Japanese player. I do know that you bid for the right to negotiate with them and that bid would go to his parent club in Japan. What I'm not clear on is.. more

Dec 18, 2011 10:29 PM More Sports

blogimage7647.jpe

As part of their push behind their beguiling debut album, From the Mouths of the Middle Class, this fall the West Bend folk group Blessed Feathers swung by Daytrotter\'s Rock Island, Ill. studio to record a four-track session, which the site poste.. more

Dec 8, 2011 9:30 PM On Music

blogimage7643.jpe

Since the group released their gorgeous debut album All Those I Know last year, there hasn\'t been much news from Eric & Magill, the long-distance collaboration between former Decibully guitarist Ryan Weber and his old Camden bandmate Eric Osterma.. more

Dec 7, 2011 4:30 PM On Music

West Side Story is one of Broadway\'s greatest musicals and one of the most riveting Hollywood ever put on screen. The ambitious production restaged Romeo and Juliet as an operatic ballet on the meaner streets of Manhattan, where the abiding Amer.. more

Dec 5, 2011 1:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

It’s a white, plastic card with a purple outline of the state of Wisconsin on it. When I first got it in the mail, it felt kind of weird literally being a card-carrying victim of violent crime in Wisconsin. That being said, getting the VINE/VOIC.. more

Dec 2, 2011 3:25 PM Theater

It was an intimate crowd last night for a performance of Dale Gutzman’s second part of Around the World in 80 Days: The Musical. Evidently selling far better on the weekends, the weeknight shows have been sparsely attended. Gutzman’s ambitious 4.. more

Oct 29, 2010 4:52 AM Theater

There’s something undeniably appealing in a challenge. In a way, the entire appeal of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days drew a large part of its appeal from the challenge of the title. The draw of the adventure lies in observing Phileas .. more

Oct 22, 2010 10:46 PM Theater

blogimage7752.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Festival in 2001, has ... more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7703.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Festival in 2001, has some 3... more

Aug 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7696.jpe

Matt Daniels cuts a stylish form in the role of Phileas Fogg, a British gentleman who make Around the World in 80 Days ,Theater more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage7679.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Feestival in 2001, has some ... more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oftentimes, when elements of design are brilliantly done in a stage production, they go completely unnoticed. This is because the best design elements of a show seamlessly fuse with the rest of what’s going to create a total dramatic package. Most.. more

Aug 17, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage7647.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Festival in 2001, ... more

Aug 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7643.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Feestival in 2001,... more

Aug 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7636.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Feestival in 2001,... more

Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season tomorrow night with a production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with theUtah Shakespearian F.. more

Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage7625.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Festival in 2001, ... more

Aug 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with a production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with theUtah Shakespearian Feesti.. more

Aug 12, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES