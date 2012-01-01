Around The World In 80 Days
A Pleasant Evening with Niffer and Richard
One of the things I absolutely love about the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre is its ability to house shows that are extremely polished and precise whil still managing to hang onto the illusion of being absolutely casual and relaxed... more
Jan 1, 2012 4:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Worst of World War II
<p> Milwaukee raconteur Lars Kvam is, among other things, an avid connoisseur of bad moviesthe forgotten (or never noticed) oddities that have surfaced in recent years on DVD. He was kind enough to send me two of his favorite bad World War II mov.. more
Dec 20, 2011 1:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers win rights to negotiate with Japanese OF Aoki
I'll admit right off the bat that I'm not positive of the details of what it takes to sign a Japanese player. I do know that you bid for the right to negotiate with them and that bid would go to his parent club in Japan. What I'm not clear on is.. more
Dec 18, 2011 10:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Daytrotter Hosts Blessed Feathers
As part of their push behind their beguiling debut album, From the Mouths of the Middle Class, this fall the West Bend folk group Blessed Feathers swung by Daytrotter\'s Rock Island, Ill. studio to record a four-track session, which the site poste.. more
Dec 8, 2011 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
He Can Jog Re-Does Eric & Magill
Since the group released their gorgeous debut album All Those I Know last year, there hasn\'t been much news from Eric & Magill, the long-distance collaboration between former Decibully guitarist Ryan Weber and his old Camden bandmate Eric Osterma.. more
Dec 7, 2011 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
West Side Story at 50
West Side Story is one of Broadway\'s greatest musicals and one of the most riveting Hollywood ever put on screen. The ambitious production restaged Romeo and Juliet as an operatic ballet on the meaner streets of Manhattan, where the abiding Amer.. more
Dec 5, 2011 1:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Shakespeare for Youthful Offenders
It’s a white, plastic card with a purple outline of the state of Wisconsin on it. When I first got it in the mail, it felt kind of weird literally being a card-carrying victim of violent crime in Wisconsin. That being said, getting the VINE/VOIC.. more
Dec 2, 2011 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The World In A Matchbox: Around The World With Off The Wall Theatre
It was an intimate crowd last night for a performance of Dale Gutzman’s second part of Around the World in 80 Days: The Musical. Evidently selling far better on the weekends, the weeknight shows have been sparsely attended. Gutzman’s ambitious 4.. more
Oct 29, 2010 4:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Appeal of the Challenge: Off The Wall's, "Around the World In 80 Days."
There’s something undeniably appealing in a challenge. In a way, the entire appeal of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days drew a large part of its appeal from the challenge of the title. The draw of the adventure lies in observing Phileas .. more
Oct 22, 2010 10:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Around the World in 80 Days
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Festival in 2001, has ... more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Go ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Matt Daniels cuts a stylish form in the role of Phileas Fogg, a British gentleman who make Around the World in 80 Days ,Theater more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Balance and Milwaukee Chamber's Around the World In 80 Days
Oftentimes, when elements of design are brilliantly done in a stage production, they go completely unnoticed. This is because the best design elements of a show seamlessly fuse with the rest of what’s going to create a total dramatic package. Most.. more
Aug 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
40 Characters on 5 Actors: Costume Design for AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season tomorrow night with a production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with theUtah Shakespearian F.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Designing The World: Keith Pitts on Milwaukee Chamber's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with a production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with theUtah Shakespearian Feesti.. more
Aug 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater