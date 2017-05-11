RSS

Arrested Development

pabstbrewery.jpg.jpe

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more

May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. KDS – "Know Bout Me"Jus.. more

Feb 25, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

automatic.jpg.jpe

AUTOMatic

The producer/rapper duo AUTOMatic haven't been quite as active over the last few years as they were near the early 2010s, when they were one of the city's more visible hip-hop acts, but they're still at it, and though they're not releasing new mat.. more

Oct 6, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

film2.jpg.jpe

This year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival features many works by local filmmakers. more

Sep 7, 2015 8:16 PM Film Reviews

offcuff.jpg.jpe

With a beguiling knack for sleight of hand, Ben Seidman has spent years honing the craft of magic. He arrived on his self-described “unusual career path” in his early 20s and makes his living enchanting fans at colleges, theaters, on cru... more

Oct 3, 2013 1:25 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage13633.jpe

Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more

Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12535.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12115.jpe

FLASHFORWARD: The Complete Series, HOUSE, M.D.: Season Six, WHY DID I GET MARRIED TOO, MARMADUKE, HARRY BROWN, SONS OF ANARCHY: Season Two, FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS: The Complete Collection, ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY, BULL DURHA... more

Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES