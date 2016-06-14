RSS

Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:28 PM Dance

dancereview_danceworks_b_(byjennamarti).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jenna Marti

Art To Art, the interdisciplinary performance showcase of Milwaukee’s Danceworks Performance Company, presented seven premieres by artist teams but suffered several technical problems on opening night. more

Aug 4, 2015 6:15 PM Dance

Danceworks presents its annual “Art to Art” interdisciplinary performance showcase, offering seven premieres by Milwaukee area artist teams. more

Jul 28, 2015 7:50 PM Classical Music

danereview_danceworks.jpg.jpe

The annual Danceworks Art to Art concert of new work by choreographers partnered with artists from other disciplines is always issue laden and interesting. Nothing lasts more

Aug 5, 2014 9:48 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more

Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee choreographers team up with non-dance artists to create experimental performances in Art to Art, the worthy centerpiece of the annual Danceworks more

Jul 25, 2014 1:34 AM Classical Music

Art to Art is Danceworks’ inter-arts performance laboratory. Seasoned and emerging choreographers who want to test ideas in collaboration with artists from other more

Jul 31, 2013 12:03 AM Classical Music

blogimage7471.jpe

Danceworks continues to pair choreography with other art forms in its “Art to Art” concert series. The latest program unites five choreographers—Simon Andreas Eichinger, Jade Jablonski, Julianna LaRosa, Cassandra Motta and Sarah Wallisch more

Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7457.jpe

