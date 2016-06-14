Art To Art
Established Choreographers and Emerging Artists ‘Get It Out There’
Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more
Jun 14, 2016 3:28 PM John Schneider Dance
Review: Danceworks’ ‘Art to Art’
Art To Art, the interdisciplinary performance showcase of Milwaukee’s Danceworks Performance Company, presented seven premieres by artist teams but suffered several technical problems on opening night. more
Aug 4, 2015 6:15 PM John Schneider Dance
Preview: ‘Art to Art’
Danceworks presents its annual “Art to Art” interdisciplinary performance showcase, offering seven premieres by Milwaukee area artist teams. more
Jul 28, 2015 7:50 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Danceworks Matches Art to Art
The annual Danceworks Art to Art concert of new work by choreographers partnered with artists from other disciplines is always issue laden and interesting. Nothing lasts more
Aug 5, 2014 9:48 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Danceworks Ignites a Hip-Hop Experience
The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more
Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Danceworks’ Annual ‘Art to Art’
Milwaukee choreographers team up with non-dance artists to create experimental performances in Art to Art, the worthy centerpiece of the annual Danceworks more
Jul 25, 2014 1:34 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Dance Lab
Art to Art is Danceworks’ inter-arts performance laboratory. Seasoned and emerging choreographers who want to test ideas in collaboration with artists from other more
Jul 31, 2013 12:03 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Masterpiece: Case Histories
Art to Art
Danceworks continues to pair choreography with other art forms in its “Art to Art” concert series. The latest program unites five choreographers—Simon Andreas Eichinger, Jade Jablonski, Julianna LaRosa, Cassandra Motta and Sarah Wallisch more
Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
