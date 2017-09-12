Art Bar
Victorian Sci-Fi at Art*Bar's 'Steampunk Junque'
The steampunk subculture is broadly interpreted artistically and curatorially at Art*Bar’s “Steampunk Junque" exhibit. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:21 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Poet Georgia Lundeen Magical Verse at Art*Bar
Young Minnesota poet Georgia Lundeen comes to Art*Bar on Saturday, April 29 to read from her debut collection, spare. Also, on Friday, May 5, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Elizabeth Strout will be featured at the Friends of Milwaukee Publ... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:55 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Milwaukee
If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more
Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Adding Grace to Family
Dear Ruthie gives advice to the aunt of a young girl struggling with sexual orientation and coming out issues. She also offers a list of LGBT-themed events around Milwaukee taking place Nov. 24-27. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:54 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Give Love Another Try
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants his ex back. Exciting upcoming events include an opening reception for the mixed-media art exhibition “All Mixed Up” at Art*Bar, Sept. 9; an LGBTQ Picnic at Jackson Park sponsored by the ... more
Sep 6, 2016 4:09 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Sep 6, 2016 3:40 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
‘Fear’ Returns to Art*Bar
Some might say that it is the most unusual time of the year. At Art*Bar, “Fear 12” presents a selection of artists visualizing the uncanny and creepy, keeping in tune with the season. On view through Nov. 10. more
Oct 13, 2015 6:34 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
MARN Exhibit Showcases Milwaukee Artists
Milwaukee Artist Resource Network’s exhibit “Visual Music: A MARN Member Exhibition” features dozens of small-scale pieces on the walls of the Art*Bar. more
Jun 2, 2015 8:32 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Put On Your Big-Girl Panties and Let’s Party
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader who enjoys wearing his wife’s underwear and plugs exciting events including Alverno College’s Eighth Annual Drag Show on April 17, the 2015 Kickoff Party for Ruthie’s Kennel Club at Art*Bar on Ap... more
Apr 15, 2015 12:41 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events, including Milwaukee Public Theatre’s presentation of Stories from the Medicine Wheel, Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Beauty in Bloom” and “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair,” and op... more
Mar 31, 2015 9:45 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4
We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more
Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
From Boobies to Broadway, The Week is Stacked with Art!
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader who is uncomfortable about her partner’s desire to perform a topless burlesque routine, and plugs exciting arts events including an all-female version of Macbeth at Soulstice Theatre (Jan. 15-31), ... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:09 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Last Laugh at Art*Bar
When I was performing on an open mic for poetry at the Riverwest’s Cafe Lava Java back in the mid-1990s, I couldn’t have imagined that the space would have turned into a bar with an open mic for comedy 20 years later. Honestly, though, I probably .. more
Jan 8, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fear and Fantasy at Art*Bar
What do your nightmares or your pleasures look like? If scary monsters, strange faces or sci-fi alien maidens are your thing, Art*Bar has the exhibition for you. “Fear more
Oct 21, 2014 9:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Arting Around: A whirlwind evening of admiring art, art and more art started at the Tory Folliard Gallery, where Mark Mulhern’s new body of work and the photo-realistic rural paintings by Wisconsin artist Cathy Martin were displayed. Stoppi... more
Sep 17, 2014 5:23 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Elvis the Way He Was
Elvis Presley’sfinal decade is often remembered for the drug abuse, obesity, spottyperformances and erratic behavior that climaxed in an early death. But in 1970,the King of Rock and Roll was at the top of the game he chose to pla.. more
Aug 8, 2014 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Summertime and the Living Is Easy
Whether you’re into the music of up-and-coming artists, show tunes, standards or rock, there’s a lot to hear in Milwaukee this week. (And let’s be honest, who doesn’t more
Jul 21, 2014 5:42 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
MishMash Fest's Riverwest Has Talent Competition Will Showcase “Dark Performing Arts
Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more
Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Plein Air at Art*Bar
“We Came We Saw We Painted” is an exhibition by Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association artists on view at Art*Bar in Riverwest. Plein air is the lovely French term more
May 28, 2014 2:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Spice Up Your Week with Pre-Pride Antics
Pride Month is nearly here, and if you’re anything like me, you’re moist with anticipation. (And at my age, I’m moist where I used to be dry and dry where I used more
May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out