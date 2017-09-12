RSS

Art Bar

The steampunk subculture is broadly interpreted artistically and curatorially at Art*Bar’s “Steampunk Junque" exhibit. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:21 PM Visual Arts

sparebook.jpg.jpe

Young Minnesota poet Georgia Lundeen comes to Art*Bar on Saturday, April 29 to read from her debut collection, spare. Also, on Friday, May 5, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Elizabeth Strout will be featured at the Friends of Milwaukee Publ... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:55 PM Books

millertimepubsuperbowl.jpg.jpe

If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more

Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Brew City Booze

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie gives advice to the aunt of a young girl struggling with sexual orientation and coming out issues. She also offers a list of LGBT-themed events around Milwaukee taking place Nov. 24-27. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:54 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants his ex back. Exciting upcoming events include an opening reception for the mixed-media art exhibition “All Mixed Up” at Art*Bar, Sept. 9; an LGBTQ Picnic at Jackson Park sponsored by the ... more

Sep 6, 2016 4:09 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants his ex back. Exciting upcoming events include an opening reception for the mixed-media art exhibition “All Mixed Up” at Art*Bar, Sept. 9; an LGBTQ Picnic at Jackson Park sponsored by the ... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:40 PM Hear Me Out

artreview_artbar.jpg.jpe

Some might say that it is the most unusual time of the year. At Art*Bar, “Fear 12” presents a selection of artists visualizing the uncanny and creepy, keeping in tune with the season. On view through Nov. 10. more

Oct 13, 2015 6:34 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee Artist Resource Network’s exhibit “Visual Music: A MARN Member Exhibition” features dozens of small-scale pieces on the walls of the Art*Bar. more

Jun 2, 2015 8:32 PM Visual Arts

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader who enjoys wearing his wife’s underwear and plugs exciting events including Alverno College’s Eighth Annual Drag Show on April 17, the 2015 Kickoff Party for Ruthie’s Kennel Club at Art*Bar on Ap... more

Apr 15, 2015 12:41 AM Hear Me Out

Boris and Doris attended a number of events, including Milwaukee Public Theatre’s presentation of Stories from the Medicine Wheel, Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Beauty in Bloom” and “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair,” and op... more

Mar 31, 2015 9:45 PM Around MKE

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more

Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Visual Arts

dearruthie_burlesque_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader who is uncomfortable about her partner’s desire to perform a topless burlesque routine, and plugs exciting arts events including an all-female version of Macbeth at Soulstice Theatre (Jan. 15-31), ... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:09 PM Hear Me Out

curtains_lastlaughatartbar.jpg.jpe

casteofkillers.com

When I was performing on an open mic for poetry at the Riverwest’s Cafe Lava Java back in the mid-1990s, I couldn’t have imagined that the space would have turned into a bar with an open mic for comedy 20 years later. Honestly, though, I probably .. more

Jan 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

artreview_artbar.jpg.jpe

What do your nightmares or your pleasures look like? If scary monsters, strange faces or sci-fi alien maidens are your thing, Art*Bar has the exhibition for you. “Fear more

Oct 21, 2014 9:38 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Arting Around: A whirlwind evening of admiring art, art and more art started at the Tory Folliard Gallery, where Mark Mulhern’s new body of work and the photo-realistic rural paintings by Wisconsin artist Cathy Martin were displayed. Stoppi... more

Sep 17, 2014 5:23 PM Around MKE

 Elvis Presley’sfinal decade is often remembered for the drug abuse, obesity, spottyperformances and erratic behavior that climaxed in an early death. But in 1970,the King of Rock and Roll was at the top of the game he chose to pla.. more

Aug 8, 2014 11:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

ruthie_cartoon.jpg.jpe

Whether you’re into the music of up-and-coming artists, show tunes, standards or rock, there’s a lot to hear in Milwaukee this week. (And let’s be honest, who doesn’t more

Jul 21, 2014 5:42 PM Hear Me Out

mishmash fest.jpg.jpe

Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more

Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Around MKE

art.jpg.jpe

“We Came We Saw We Painted” is an exhibition by Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association artists on view at Art*Bar in Riverwest. Plein air is the lovely French term more

May 28, 2014 2:00 AM Visual Arts

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

Pride Month is nearly here, and if you’re anything like me, you’re moist with anticipation. (And at my age, I’m moist where I used to be dry and dry where I used more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Hear Me Out

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES