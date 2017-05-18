RSS

Art In Clay

landmark90th8.jpg.jpe

Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more

May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Around MKE

3000.jpg.jpe

During the 1989 offseason, the Brewers not only managed toretain a homegrown superstar player after he had filed for free agency, butalso made that player the highest-paid man in all of baseball. It was, ofcourse, franchise icon Robin Youn.. more

Mar 20, 2017 7:36 PM Brew Crew Confidential

musicgateway_directhit_(byjessicakaminski).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessica Kaminski

WMSE is keeping its recent tradition of exclusive Record Store Day releases alive. For the third year in a row, the station will release a 7-inch, this time from local pop-punk enthusiasts Direct Hit! The band's Live From WMSE single will feature .. more

Mar 7, 2017 8:08 PM On Music

boneyjames.jpg.jpe

The Osthoff Resort is kicking off the summer concert seasonwith the 15th anniversary of its popular festival, Jazz on the Vine. Jazzenthusiasts from across the country will gather in Elkhart Lake, Wis., May12-14, for one of.. more

Mar 2, 2017 3:40 PM Sponsored Content

explosion.jpg.jpe

Of all the health concerns a team has heading into SpringTraining, second-degree burns are not usually among them. But back in 1986, an explosion at the Brewers’ Spring Training facility in Chandler, Arizona sentnine players a.. more

Feb 28, 2017 7:28 PM Brew Crew Confidential

blogimage13653.jpe

A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13548.jpe

Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13532.jpe

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13525.jpe

Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

