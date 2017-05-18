Art In Clay
Landmark Lanes Celebrates 90 Years
Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more
May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
When the Brewers Broke the Bank to Keep a Legend
During the 1989 offseason, the Brewers not only managed toretain a homegrown superstar player after he had filed for free agency, butalso made that player the highest-paid man in all of baseball. It was, ofcourse, franchise icon Robin Youn.. more
Mar 20, 2017 7:36 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
WMSE Will Release an Exclusive Direct Hit! 7-inch on Record Store Day
WMSE is keeping its recent tradition of exclusive Record Store Day releases alive. For the third year in a row, the station will release a 7-inch, this time from local pop-punk enthusiasts Direct Hit! The band's Live From WMSE single will feature .. more
Mar 7, 2017 8:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Osthoff Resort Gears Up For The 15th Anniversary of Jazz on the Vine
The Osthoff Resort is kicking off the summer concert seasonwith the 15th anniversary of its popular festival, Jazz on the Vine. Jazzenthusiasts from across the country will gather in Elkhart Lake, Wis., May12-14, for one of.. more
Mar 2, 2017 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
'We’re Really Lucky Nobody Got Killed': 1986 Brewers Spring Training Explosion
Of all the health concerns a team has heading into SpringTraining, second-degree burns are not usually among them. But back in 1986, an explosion at the Brewers’ Spring Training facility in Chandler, Arizona sentnine players a.. more
Feb 28, 2017 7:28 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee