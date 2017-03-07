Art Deco
Local Art Collectors Showcase Treasures in 'Milwaukee Collects'
A new exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum opens on March 10: “Milwaukee Collects;" two new installations by Rebecca Keller open on March 12 at Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art: “What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Obje... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Cuba Style: Graphics from the Golden Age of Design
Cuba will soon become a destination for American tourists, awakening memories of an earlier era in that island nation’s history when Yankees flocked to Havana’s beaches and resorts. Cuba Style: Graphics from the Golden Age of Design offers ... more
Feb 2, 2016 2:17 PM Vicki Gold Levi Books
From Behind Closed Doors
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee continues its eclectic series of exhibitions with an exhibit spanning genres as well as centuries. “Revealed: Private Collections from the Jewish Community” draws from local collectors more
Dec 12, 2012 3:31 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
The Hilton’s Renovated Monarch Lounge
Walter Schroeder had already opened many fine hotels around Wisconsin and the Midwest by 1927, but none were as prestigious as the Schroeder Hotel, a 25-story building at the corner of Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue that immediately... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview