art kumbalek
Statue of Limitations
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve heard it’s never too early to fire up a presidential campaign, so with 2020 in sight I figure,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 19, 2017 4:52 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Clown Jewels
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as right-wing cracker-jackanape jackboots goose-step inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 12, 2017 2:10 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Packers 2017: If Not Now, When?
The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
The Alt-Write Stuff
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear that the orange circus peanut we call president of the United States passed,Art for Art's Sake more
May 2, 2017 3:23 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Your Cell is Ready
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, as the poet from out of St. Louis, Eliot what’s-his-name, once said, “April is the cruellest month." more
Apr 25, 2017 3:09 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Peep What You Sow
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So the springtime is here to stay, I hear. We’ll see about that. I’ll tell you, mine own two personal signs that spring is truly h,Art for Art's Sake more
Apr 11, 2017 4:06 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Fock It to Me
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? You know, what with these despotic days we’re having in the Land of the Free, sometimes a guy or,Art for Art's Sake more
Apr 4, 2017 3:29 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Brewers 2017: Piece by Piece...
The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM art kumbalek More Sports
Sweet Little Sixteen
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, first, a message to our young men struck with the March Madness out there on the hardwood in the Apple this weekend: “GO BADGERS," you betcha. more
Mar 21, 2017 2:50 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
From Downtown
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as a guy of Polish plus who-knows-what-the-fock heritage, you won’t ca,Art for Art's Sake more
Mar 14, 2017 3:08 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Hire Education
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz, another official Presidents Day has come and gone and if you’re like me, it’s all downhill from here. To me and the guys, Presidents Da,Art for Art's Sake more
Feb 21, 2017 3:18 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Bitchers and Voters Report
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I got one hot tip for you’s who may be still steamed by having to cool your heels in long lines whenever you go to vote o,Art for Art's Sake more
Feb 14, 2017 4:30 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Cupid’s Bull
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, the other night I dreamt that I was me in an alternate universe, or maybe it was alter,Art for Art's Sake more
Feb 7, 2017 3:25 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Deport in a Storm
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, last night as I fell asleep whilst waiting for the knock at the door that would begin my deportation proce,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 31, 2017 2:42 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Ask What You Can Do to Your Country
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And so once again, I am forced to say this, what the fock: Yes, I hear America’s Dairyland desp,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 24, 2017 2:16 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Shrink Rap
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, first thing here is a “thank you” to reader Yvonne for her very nice note, and abso-f,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 10, 2017 3:01 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Sooth Ache
Art Kumbalek shares his wisdom on Art for Art's Sake. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:47 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Forget About It
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, this old year 2016 is practically expired and I’m thinking the less said about it the better. Try as I might, I can’t t,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 27, 2016 2:25 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Sleigh Booze Ring-a-Ding
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So yeah, I’ve been a tad light on the receiving end of Christmas cards this year, what the fock. The other day, the,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 20, 2016 2:36 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Frosted Flake
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, a hearty “thank you” I’m sending to my faithful reader Ingrid Mae for the fab,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 13, 2016 4:13 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Statue of Limitations
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve heard it’s never too early to fire up a presidential campaign, so with 2020 in sight I figure,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 19, 2017 4:52 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Clown Jewels
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as right-wing cracker-jackanape jackboots goose-step inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 12, 2017 2:10 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
On Many Sides
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve received a couple, three gung-ho thumbs-ups for the bigger type and the briefer length of last week’s essay,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 29, 2017 3:27 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Lunartic
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So I hear another solar eclipse has come and gone. And I’ll tell you’s, a couple-three minute,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 22, 2017 3:39 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Wizard of Odds
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen up ladies and lassies, I hear another Milwaukee Irish Fest has come upon us, which reminds me of a little s,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 15, 2017 2:20 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Stick Wad
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I got the good news and I got the bad news—what’s the “good" and what’s the ... more
Aug 8, 2017 3:12 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Sim Sala Ba-ding!
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, I’m on special-reporter assignment to research the whereabouts of the past, so I’m sh,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 25, 2017 4:07 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Name That Throne
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, the other day I happened to mosey past the twinkle-in-the-eye new Bucks’ Shangri-La on my way to a nearb,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 18, 2017 2:14 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Slinging of the Bull
So listen, I’m back from my so-called vacation—can’t believe President Orange Circus Peanut didn’t give Alaska back to the Russians at the G20 Summit—jus,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 11, 2017 2:27 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Asea, Can You Say?
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And because it’s that time of year, seems to me that the only thing people want to read are the directions on a can,Art for Art's Sake more
Jun 27, 2017 2:30 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Run-DMV
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, if you’re a cheap-ass like me who may be looking for free focking things to do i,Art for Art's Sake more
Jun 20, 2017 2:02 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Bloom or Bust
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And yes, I hear we got Father’s Day coming up this Sunday and I’ll tell you’s, with the bad,Art for Art's Sake more
Jun 13, 2017 3:04 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
On Wiscovfefe
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, kind of got my hands full here, so I’ll start you off with two, maybe three, little stor,Art for Art's Sake more
Jun 6, 2017 2:46 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Yellow Press Fever
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, sorry to say I’m not able to squeeze out a lucid loaf of essay for you’s this week. Instead I’ve got,Art for Art's Sake more
May 30, 2017 4:49 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Powerbull
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, how ’bout our County Sheriff “Hopalong" Clarke apparently getting a gig with... more
May 23, 2017 2:18 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Six-Feet Sleep
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I just got the info that Powers Boothe (“Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones,�,Art for Art's Sake more
May 16, 2017 3:55 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Alt-Write Stuff
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear that the orange circus peanut we call president of the United States passed,Art for Art's Sake more
May 2, 2017 3:23 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Your Cell is Ready
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, as the poet from out of St. Louis, Eliot what’s-his-name, once said, “April is the cruellest month." more
Apr 25, 2017 3:09 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Kumbalek World
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve been called away this week on account of a very exciting opportunity, you bet. I,Art for Art's Sake more
Apr 18, 2017 3:13 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Peep What You Sow
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So the springtime is here to stay, I hear. We’ll see about that. I’ll tell you, mine own two personal signs that spring is truly h,Art for Art's Sake more
Apr 11, 2017 4:06 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake