RSS

art kumbalek

artk_statue.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve heard it’s never too early to fire up a presidential campaign, so with 2020 in sight I figure,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 19, 2017 4:52 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as right-wing cracker-jackanape jackboots goose-step inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 12, 2017 2:10 PM Art for Art's Sake

aegateway_aaronroders.jpg.jpe

The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM A&E Feature

artk_dudes.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear that the orange circus peanut we call president of the United States passed,Art for Art's Sake more

May 2, 2017 3:23 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, as the poet from out of St. Louis, Eliot what’s-his-name, once said, “April is the cruellest month." more

Apr 25, 2017 3:09 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So the springtime is here to stay, I hear. We’ll see about that. I’ll tell you, mine own two personal signs that spring is truly h,Art for Art's Sake more

Apr 11, 2017 4:06 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? You know, what with these despotic days we’re having in the Land of the Free, sometimes a guy or,Art for Art's Sake more

Apr 4, 2017 3:29 PM Art for Art's Sake

The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM More Sports

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, first, a message to our young men struck with the March Madness out there on the hardwood in the Apple this weekend: “GO BADGERS," you betcha. more

Mar 21, 2017 2:50 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk_stpaddysday.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a?   So listen, as a guy of Polish plus who-knows-what-the-fock heritage, you won’t ca,Art for Art's Sake more

Mar 14, 2017 3:08 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz, another official Presidents Day has come and gone and if you’re like me, it’s all downhill from here. To me and the guys, Presidents Da,Art for Art's Sake more

Feb 21, 2017 3:18 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I got one hot tip for you’s who may be still steamed by having to cool your heels in long lines whenever you go to vote o,Art for Art's Sake more

Feb 14, 2017 4:30 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, the other night I dreamt that I was me in an alternate universe, or maybe it was alter,Art for Art's Sake more

Feb 7, 2017 3:25 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk_gorundhogsday.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, last night as I fell asleep whilst waiting for the knock at the door that would begin my deportation proce,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 31, 2017 2:42 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And so once again, I am forced to say this, what the fock: Yes, I hear America’s Dairyland desp,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 24, 2017 2:16 PM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, first thing here is a “thank you” to reader Yvonne for her very nice note, and abso-f,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 10, 2017 3:01 PM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

artk.jpg.jpe

Art Kumbalek shares his wisdom on Art for Art's Sake. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:47 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, this old year 2016 is practically expired and I’m thinking the less said about it the better. Try as I might, I can’t t,Art for Art's Sake more

Dec 27, 2016 2:25 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So yeah, I’ve been a tad light on the receiving end of Christmas cards this year, what the fock. The other day, the,Art for Art's Sake more

Dec 20, 2016 2:36 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, a hearty “thank you” I’m sending to my faithful reader Ingrid Mae for the fab,Art for Art's Sake more

Dec 13, 2016 4:13 PM Art for Art's Sake

View more
artk_statue.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve heard it’s never too early to fire up a presidential campaign, so with 2020 in sight I figure,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 19, 2017 4:52 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as right-wing cracker-jackanape jackboots goose-step inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 12, 2017 2:10 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve received a couple, three gung-ho thumbs-ups for the bigger type and the briefer length of last week’s essay,Art for Art's Sake more

Aug 29, 2017 3:27 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So I hear another solar eclipse has come and gone. And I’ll tell you’s, a couple-three minute,Art for Art's Sake more

Aug 22, 2017 3:39 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen up ladies and lassies, I hear another Milwaukee Irish Fest has come upon us, which reminds me of a little s,Art for Art's Sake more

Aug 15, 2017 2:20 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I got the good news and I got the bad news—what’s the “good" and what’s the ... more

Aug 8, 2017 3:12 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, I’m on special-reporter assignment to research the whereabouts of the past, so I’m sh,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 25, 2017 4:07 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, the other day I happened to mosey past the twinkle-in-the-eye new Bucks’ Shangri-La on my way to a nearb,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 18, 2017 2:14 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

So listen, I’m back from my so-called vacation—can’t believe President Orange Circus Peanut didn’t give Alaska back to the Russians at the G20 Summit—jus,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 11, 2017 2:27 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And because it’s that time of year, seems to me that the only thing people want to read are the directions on a can,Art for Art's Sake more

Jun 27, 2017 2:30 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, if you’re a cheap-ass like me who may be looking for free focking things to do i,Art for Art's Sake more

Jun 20, 2017 2:02 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And yes, I hear we got Father’s Day coming up this Sunday and I’ll tell you’s, with the bad,Art for Art's Sake more

Jun 13, 2017 3:04 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, kind of got my hands full here, so I’ll start you off with two, maybe three, little stor,Art for Art's Sake more

Jun 6, 2017 2:46 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, sorry to say I’m not able to squeeze out a lucid loaf of essay for you’s this week. Instead I’ve got,Art for Art's Sake more

May 30, 2017 4:49 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, how ’bout our County Sheriff “Hopalong" Clarke apparently getting a gig with... more

May 23, 2017 2:18 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I just got the info that Powers Boothe (“Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones,�,Art for Art's Sake more

May 16, 2017 3:55 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk_dudes.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear that the orange circus peanut we call president of the United States passed,Art for Art's Sake more

May 2, 2017 3:23 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, as the poet from out of St. Louis, Eliot what’s-his-name, once said, “April is the cruellest month." more

Apr 25, 2017 3:09 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve been called away this week on account of a very exciting opportunity, you bet. I,Art for Art's Sake more

Apr 18, 2017 3:13 PM Art for Art's Sake

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So the springtime is here to stay, I hear. We’ll see about that. I’ll tell you, mine own two personal signs that spring is truly h,Art for Art's Sake more

Apr 11, 2017 4:06 PM Art for Art's Sake

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES