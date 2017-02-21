Art Milwaukee
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in April
“Gods and Heroes: Classical Mythology in European Prints” Milwaukee Art Museum Through April 2 “Kettle Moraine Juried Show” Schauer Arts and Activities Center Through April,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Daniel Fleming Arts Blog Pt. 2
In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more
Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts 1 Comments
New Money for Milwaukee Visual Artists
The visual arts in Milwaukee are changing dramatically. In 2012, the Milwaukee Art Museum was the juggernaut. With 400,000 annual visitors, total assets of $129 million and operating expenses of more than $15 million, every other entity was... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:37 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Camping in the Name of Art and Debating Spotify
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine yet another event that says its art but doesn't smell like art: a planned "urban camping" exc.. more
Oct 17, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Art Parties: As part of the six-day Milwaukee Latino Carnival, ART Milwaukee hosted another adventurous ART Bus expedition on Gallery Night. Two full busloads of more
Aug 7, 2013 1:44 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Funding the Arts vs. Branding the City
This week on The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half hour of debate and chit-chat between WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we discuss Journal Sentinel art critic Mary Louise Schumacher's recent column about the ceremony su.. more
May 30, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Art Is Everything
In his 2013 State of the City address, Mayor Tom Barrett recognized three individuals “whose energy and commitment are producing real results. They deserve our attention and thanks.” Two of the three were Angela more
May 7, 2013 9:46 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Gallery Night Celebrates 25th Anniversary
“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bravo! Next Act: Celebrating Next Act Theatre's first anniversary in its beautiful new theater space, the company's fans poured into the sold-out “Bravo, Next Act” event. The retro-summer theme encouraged '50s attire, with Laura more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Gallery Night & Day Springs Into Action
Spring Gallery Night and Day arrives in Milwaukee April 20-21, featuring works of art at 60-plus venues throughout the city. In addition to galleries, Milwaukee colleges and universities use this opportunity to present top student works... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments
ART Milwaukee Wedding @ Winter Gallery Night
Jan 17, 2012 7:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
