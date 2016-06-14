RSS

Art Of Murder

f155fe013beaedeee43b6623c927ab3c.jpg.jpe

Early next month, Muskego High School welcomes acclaimed professional traditional Indian dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj and 50 of his students in an interpretive dance adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragic love story Romeo & Juliet. Birj.. more

Jun 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

guy and accordion.jpg.jpe

Guy Klucevsek is a fantastic accordionist. It’s not just that he plays the accordion...it’s that he’s been able to distinguish himself playing the accordion. Typically an instrument as distinctive as the accordion pretty much steals the spot.. more

Jun 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

ccym wonka.jpg.jpe

This month, Collaborative Community Youth Musicals will be auditioning young performers for an August production of the live musical  Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. The production is set to be staged at the South Milwaukee PAC from Aug. 11 - 14. .. more

Jun 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

cpm-oneactlogo-white-fullscreen.jpg.jpe

Somewhere in late spring and early summer, the late Pink Banana Theatre group had a long tradition of presenting a program of one-act plays. Not too long ago, Pink Banana had to regrettably shut down. The tradition of one-acts on the edge of the.. more

May 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

10cloverfieldlane.jpg.jpe

May 12, 2016 2:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more

Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Recently it has been announces that local actress/playwright/dramatist Liz Shipe is writing a new play for Theater RED. Bonny Anne Bonny is  based on the life of pirate Anne Bonny. From the press release, “ In this fictional tale of her li.. more

Apr 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 5 Comments

UW-Whitewater Theatre opens its Summeround Theatre season at the end of the month with a production of Joe DiPietro’s art world murder/suspense comedy The Art Of Murder. The premise of the show is funthere’s an artist and his wife. There is a p.. more

Jun 2, 2011 12:55 PM Theater

blogimage12854.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12849.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Nov 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12844.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12774.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12766.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12690.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12674.jpe

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A couple of days ago, when I mentioned theatre onstage Halloween weekend, I seem to have overlooked the only production that actually seems to have a performance on October 31st. A late October featuring zombie puppets, a group of freaks and a 1.. more

Oct 7, 2010 10:53 AM Theater

blogimage6947.jpe

The downtown seafood purveyors at Rip Tide are offering a little something else in addition to their usual Friday night fish-fry specials tonight: an all-inclusive free, three-day trip for two to Cancun, Mexico at the Riu Resort. Five final... more

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5919.jpe

Like Reel Big Fish, another one of the quintessential ’90s ska-punk bands, Less Than Jake kept on recording and touring with into the new millennium. But while most ska bands have been milking diminishing returns, Less Than Jake has actuall... more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES