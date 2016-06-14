Art Of Murder
Romeo and Juliet in traditional Indian Dance
Early next month, Muskego High School welcomes acclaimed professional traditional Indian dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj and 50 of his students in an interpretive dance adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragic love story Romeo & Juliet. Birj.. more
Jun 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante presents Guy Klucevsek
Guy Klucevsek is a fantastic accordionist. It’s not just that he plays the accordion...it’s that he’s been able to distinguish himself playing the accordion. Typically an instrument as distinctive as the accordion pretty much steals the spot.. more
Jun 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Willy Wonka Auditions
This month, Collaborative Community Youth Musicals will be auditioning young performers for an August production of the live musical Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. The production is set to be staged at the South Milwaukee PAC from Aug. 11 - 14. .. more
Jun 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
One Acts in Early June
Somewhere in late spring and early summer, the late Pink Banana Theatre group had a long tradition of presenting a program of one-act plays. Not too long ago, Pink Banana had to regrettably shut down. The tradition of one-acts on the edge of the.. more
May 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
10 Cloverfield Lane: The Music
May 12, 2016 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ionesco’s Bald Soprano with Boulevard Next Week
It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more
Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
St. Thomas More Stages Neverland
Recently it has been announces that local actress/playwright/dramatist Liz Shipe is writing a new play for Theater RED. Bonny Anne Bonny is based on the life of pirate Anne Bonny. From the press release, “ In this fictional tale of her li.. more
Apr 13, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 5 Comments
Another Chance At Murder in the Art World
UW-Whitewater Theatre opens its Summeround Theatre season at the end of the month with a production of Joe DiPietro’s art world murder/suspense comedy The Art Of Murder. The premise of the show is funthere’s an artist and his wife. There is a p.. more
Jun 2, 2011 12:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Let's Not Forget Murder
A couple of days ago, when I mentioned theatre onstage Halloween weekend, I seem to have overlooked the only production that actually seems to have a performance on October 31st. A late October featuring zombie puppets, a group of freaks and a 1.. more
Oct 7, 2010 10:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mexico Trip Giveaway
The downtown seafood purveyors at Rip Tide are offering a little something else in addition to their usual Friday night fish-fry specials tonight: an all-inclusive free, three-day trip for two to Cancun, Mexico at the Riu Resort. Five final... more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Less Than Jake
Like Reel Big Fish, another one of the quintessential ’90s ska-punk bands, Less Than Jake kept on recording and touring with into the new millennium. But while most ska bands have been milking diminishing returns, Less Than Jake has actuall... more
Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee