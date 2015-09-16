Art Museum
Brew City Bombshells Get Tiki at Summer’s End
The Brew City Bombshells Burlesque are holding on to summer for as long as it’s still technically here. The burlesque entertainment group has included the dance talents with names like Vee Valentine, Polly Amour, Anetta Vendetta and the hula.. more
Sep 16, 2015
Milwaukee Reacts to Reports of Mountain Lion On the Loose
Earlier today the Journal Sentinel reported that there may be a mountain lion roaming the north side of Milwaukee. The news came with reactions of fear, disbelief and of course hilarious tweets. We rounded up some of the best reactions to the news.. more
Jul 21, 2015
Newaukee to Host Night Markets This Summer
Newaukee’s Night Marketis returning this year on June 17th. The events, which are held oneWednesday a month from June through September, feature live music, food trucks,local vendors and family activities. The events go from 5-10 PM and are hel.. more
Jun 16, 2015
Charles Allis' Garden Party
It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more
Aug 2, 2012
Dale Kuntz, Milwaukee's Mr. Movies
Dale Kuntz has long been Milwaukee's genial advocate of classic Hollywood. If Ted Turner had gotten wind of him, this charmingly garrulous gentleman might have been auditioned as a host on TCM, but instead he has remained a local... more
Apr 11, 2012
Milwaukee Art Museum Celebrates Calatrava's Engineering Marvel
Since the 2001 opening of the Santiago Calatrava-designed Quadracci Pavilion, with its soaring Burke Brise Soleil, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) has received international acclaim, attention and awards. Last year, VirtualTourist... more
Sep 6, 2011
Milwaukee Rally
Every Labor Day weekend, thousands of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts converge in the city that gave birth to their favorite bike company for the city's largest... more
Sep 2, 2011
Fall Visual Arts Preview
During Wisconsin’s fall season, nature creates its own array of visual art. Against this vibrant outdoor backdrop, many exceptional indoor art exhibitions begin in September and October.On Oct. 9, the Milwaukee Art Museum displays European ... more
Aug 30, 2010
Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller
“Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller” is a colorful, low-budget show airing at erratic hours on Milwaukee Public Television and featuring performances from local garage-rock bands. The show recently completed its third episode, which more
Aug 13, 2010
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Aug 2, 2010
Holes In Racine
The first couple weeks of this month are a bit dry for theatre openings. I’m looking forward to the Boulevard’s new show tonight. Last night's opening for It’s Your Mother was sold-out, which sounds quite promising. And then tomorrow night there’s.. more
Apr 1, 2010
MGMT Streams '60s-Inspired New Album, "Congratulations"
Congratulations, MGMT's follow-up to the band's breakthrough 2007 Oracular Spectacular, arrives amid a flurry of bad buzz. Early whispers suggested the record was a letdown, and the band themselves tempered expectations, saying the record would di.. more
Mar 22, 2010
Adebisi Partners with Mz Stylez for 80's Babies Mixtape
Mar 19, 2010
The T.A.M.I. Show
A few years later, the Rolling Stones would be called the world‚s greatest rock’n’roll band. But on the day in 1964 when a concert movie called The T.A.M.I. Show was shot, the Stones were upstaged by the act that preceded them. James Brown’s ferv.. more
Mar 5, 2010
Radio Milwaukee Announces Award Winners
Radio Milwaukee 88.9 announced this afternoon the winners of its annual Milwaukee Music Awards. Unlike last year, when the burgeoning soul revival band Kings Go Forth dominated the awards, winning five categories, this year's awards were much more.. more
Feb 25, 2010
Indie-Rock Radio
As I am most Sundays, I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program on FM 102.1 this Sunday at 11 p.m. chatting about music news and whatever else captures our interest. Every time I stop by, I'm amazed by the sheer amount of new music that .. more
May 29, 2009
Groove Garage Announces All Local Summerfest Line-Up
ExpressMilwaukee.com has posted the line-up for the Summerfest stage we're most excited about, the Cascio Groove Garage, the all-local stage that the Shepherd Express is sponsoring wtih WMSE. The stage grew considerably last year, attracting a wid.. more
May 14, 2009
Friday the 13th Pt. 1: Paint The Town
The standard workweek is preparing to end in another Friday the 13th. Again. (This is the second month in a row.) Being a well-adjusted, non-superstitious person, I can’t stress enough that this has no significance to me at all. That being said, I.. more
Mar 11, 2009
Los Campesinos! to play Turner Hall Ballroom
The Pabst Theater foundation further padded its white-hot spring schedule today with two big concert announcements: Familiar faces The Decemberists are returning for a show at the Riverside (where they were set to play in 2007 before they canceled.. more
Feb 9, 2009
Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World
The Milwaukee Art Museum tapped its own collection for its latest exhibition, “Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World,” culling 60 rare prints from naturalists like John James Audubo,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 13, 2009