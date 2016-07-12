Art Review
Another Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid has been getting quite a workout on local stages in the recent past. Earlier this year, NewTheatre on Main did a production of the kids’ theatre abridgment of the classic Alan Menken musical. This month, Greendale Community Th.. more
Jul 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hard Urban Surfaces in a Bucolic Setting
“Scott Wolniak: Landscape Record” is on view through Feb. 28 at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. Wolniak paints on thick slabs of plaster with surfaces that are intensely marred. The end result is a contrast between innumerable small passage... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:05 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Gardens, Gods & Grids’ at Latino Arts
Artist Dara Larson is an aficionado of travel and this is a driving influence in her production of work that includes multimedia installations and two-dimensional photographic collages. Albeit diff,Art more
Jan 12, 2016 2:59 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Help Pink Banana With Games
The Pink Banana Theatre Company continues what is becoming an increasingly established Milwaukee Theatre tradition this coming June with yet another program of brand new one-act plays. This past year's End of the World is followed this coming June.. more
Dec 11, 2012 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Upside Down & Inside Out
Believe me, I don’t hand out accolades where none are deserved. In covering both the Charles Allis and its companion Villa Terrace, it’s been a love/not love relationship. Over the course of many visits and many years, I decided both venues... more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 3 Comments
Dali, Masson and Milwaukee Artists at David Barnett, Portrait Society Galleries
“Masters of Surrealism” at David Barnett Gallery(through Jan. 9, 2010) mounts Signs of the Zodiac ,Art more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments
Great New Albums from Frank Black, M83, Crystal Castles
Anyone looking for new music couldn’t go wrong with any of these three killer albums: Black Francis – Svn Fngrs For Frank Black’s second album under his old Pixies-era nom de plume, he finally gets it right. Between its aggressive quirk.. more
Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
From Disraeli to Deadwood
If all goes well for Barack Obama, the U.S. may finally elect a black president, but other countries have been far in advance of America in elevating minorities to high office. Great Britain, for one example, had a Jewish prime minister as early .. more
Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Photo Fantasy
In1839,photography as an art form was born. Since then, photographs havecaptured countle Leaf, ,Art more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Ringers fulfill their namesake
When you see 1,000 bands in four days, it becomes veryobvious that some bands are simply just more entertaining than others.The Ringers, based out of Los Angeles , California ,could be described as way moreentertaining than most bands. .. more
Mar 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Modern Eye
When MarcelDuchamp signed a urinal and submitted it to an exhibit in 1917, it wasmore th Ballet M'canique. ,Art more
Feb 23, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts
Winter Escape
The six-week-longRiver Arts Festival in Sauk Prairie begins Feb. 23, a rural delightjust NationalGeographic ,Art more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Pictorial Paranoia
No wonderparanoids flourish,” says Nicholas Frank in his curatorial statementfor & The Trouble With People You Don’t Know, ,Art more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts