Art Review

13501695_1205277232837311_2730839448506968937_n.jpg.jpe

The Little Mermaid has been getting quite a workout on local stages in the recent past. Earlier this year, NewTheatre on Main did a production of the kids’ theatre abridgment of the classic Alan Menken musical. This month, Greendale Community Th.. more

Jul 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

artreview_lynden_b.jpg.jpe

“Scott Wolniak: Landscape Record” is on view through Feb. 28 at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. Wolniak paints on thick slabs of plaster with surfaces that are intensely marred. The end result is a contrast between innumerable small passage... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:05 PM Visual Arts

artreview_latinoarts_b.jpg.jpe

Artist Dara Larson is an aficionado of travel and this is a driving influence in her production of work that includes multimedia installations and two-dimensional photographic collages. Albeit diff,Art more

Jan 12, 2016 2:59 PM Visual Arts

The Pink Banana Theatre Company continues what is becoming an increasingly established Milwaukee Theatre tradition this coming June with yet another program of brand new one-act plays. This past year's End of the World is followed this coming June.. more

Dec 11, 2012 5:39 PM Theater

blogimage12906.jpe

Believe me, I don’t hand out accolades where none are deserved. In covering both the Charles Allis and its companion Villa Terrace, it’s been a love/not love relationship. Over the course of many visits and many years, I decided both venues... more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 3 Comments

blogimage8875.jpe

“Masters of Surrealism” at David Barnett Gallery(through Jan. 9, 2010) mounts Signs of the Zodiac ,Art more

Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

Anyone looking for new music couldn’t go wrong with any of these three killer albums: Black Francis – Svn Fngrs For Frank Black’s second album under his old Pixies-era nom de plume, he finally gets it right. Between its aggressive quirk.. more

Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

If all goes well for Barack Obama, the U.S. may finally elect a black president, but other countries have been far in advance of America in elevating minorities to high office. Great Britain, for one example, had a Jewish prime minister as early .. more

Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1378.jpe

In1839,photography as an art form was born. Since then, photographs havecaptured countle Leaf, ,Art more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage775.jpe

When you see 1,000 bands in four days, it becomes veryobvious that some bands are simply just more entertaining than others.The Ringers, based out of Los Angeles , California ,could be described as way moreentertaining than most bands. .. more

Mar 16, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage950.jpe

When MarcelDuchamp signed a urinal and submitted it to an exhibit in 1917, it wasmore th Ballet M'canique. ,Art more

Feb 23, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The six-week-longRiver Arts Festival in Sauk Prairie begins Feb. 23, a rural delightjust NationalGeographic ,Art more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage775.jpe

No wonderparanoids flourish,” says Nicholas Frank in his curatorial statementfor & The Trouble With People You Don’t Know, ,Art more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

