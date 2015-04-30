Art Show
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4
We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more
Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Umbrella Group: Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company
BoJohnson and a group of others who had worked on a recent production of KingLear that was staged at the Alchemist Theatre have formed a new theatrecompany, Umbrella Group. Joining Bo Johnson under the Umbrella are agroup of talented actors in.. more
May 7, 2014 12:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Grohmann Honors Milwaukee's 'Great Lakers'
The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Lakefront Festival of Arts
One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Present Music
Present Music has been Milwaukee’s foremost performer and presenter of contemporary classical music since the early ‘80s. They have also played a role in commissioning new work. On Present Music’s new CD, Graffiti, the ensemble have reco more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews