Visit the Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum for an informative and inspirational evening with longtime Milwaukee artist, art collector and educator, Tony Busalacchi. more

May 7, 2013 9:38 PM Visual Arts

Continued from last week's blog: Q: Your "Train Project" assembles photographs, miniature people, tiny videos, and then an oversized human figure on a chair¾all surrounded by a real working toy train. Could you discuss that? A: The install.. more

Mar 2, 2009 5:00 AM Visual Arts

Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, thoug,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

