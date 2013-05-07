Art Talk
Beauty in the Details
Visit the Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum for an informative and inspirational evening with longtime Milwaukee artist, art collector and educator, Tony Busalacchi. more
May 7, 2013 9:38 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Continued: Waldek Dynerman
Continued from last week's blog: Q: Your "Train Project" assembles photographs, miniature people, tiny videos, and then an oversized human figure on a chair¾all surrounded by a real working toy train. Could you discuss that? A: The install.. more
Mar 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Evan Christian
Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, thoug,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee