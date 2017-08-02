Art
Starving Artists’ Show: A Gathering to Support Both Education and Artists
The bells ofNotre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce thestart of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by theCatholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukeetra.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
The Milwaukee Bucks Are Looking for Local Artists to Showcase in New Arena
Sports and art will both beon display in the new arena scheduled to open in Downtown Milwaukee in the fallof 2018. The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with ties toWisconsin to create a “one-of-a-kind, museum-quality .. more
Aug 2, 2017 7:23 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Murals to Be Revealed Next Week
On Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m., Downtown Milwaukee BID #21will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the Wisconsin Avenue utility boxmurals. Created by Chicago-born artist, Mauricio Ramirez, the Wisconsin Avenueutility box.. more
Jul 6, 2017 6:39 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
‘Wastelands 2’ Film Installation Makes Milwaukee Debut
On Friday, July 7, "Wastelands 2," an immersive filminstallation, will make its Milwaukee debut. Created by artist, Andrew Shirley,the debut will take place at The Lindsay Building (126 S. 2nd St.). "Wastelands 2" is an existential film .. more
Jul 6, 2017 6:32 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Making Photos at the Pfister Hotel
Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Morgan Hughes Off the Cuff
When Artists Went to War
A hundred years ago thissummer, the United States mobilized industry and manpower—and the power ofwomen to fill men’s places on the home front—as the nation prepared to go towar. It wasn’t just any old oversees campaign. Pres. Woodrow Wi.. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
The Alice Wilds to Open Next Friday
A new contemporary art gallery from John Sobczak and TinaSchinabeck is opening in Walker’s Point next Friday, June 16 at 900 S. 5th St.Suite 102.The Alice Wilds, named after a 1892Lake Michigan shipwreck, will launch with.. more
Jun 8, 2017 7:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Scott Zieher to Show ‘HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD’ at Usuable Space in Bay View
Bay View artist-run gallery Usable Space (1950 S. HibbertSt.) will present "HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD," a show of new collages and text by Scott Zieher, a New York-based,Waukesha-born artist. "HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD" will showcase a series of pr.. more
May 17, 2017 8:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
Sculptures and Locations Announced for Sculpture Milwaukee
The sculptures and locations have been announced forSculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience going on DowntownJune 1â€“Oct. 22 along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park.The installation will include internation.. more
May 15, 2017 6:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Enjoyable Work of 'Art' at Brumder Mansion
Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more
May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Artist Named for Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Mural Project
Milwaukee Downtown recently selected Albuquerque by way ofChicago visual artist Mauricio Ramirez as Wisconsin Avenue's artist in residence.Ramirez has created murals across the country for Microsoft, Warner MusicGroup, VitaminWater, Red Bu.. more
May 4, 2017 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Six Reasons to Explore Art In The City Plein Air MKE and the Milwaukee Museum Mile
There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you’ve never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21, .. more
Apr 28, 2017 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content 1 Comments
Generations of Fine Art
Off the Cuff spoke with Cobb in his soon-to-be-moved gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts in the Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.). more
Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Loading Ink for Milwaukee’s Tattoo Battle Royale
Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more
Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
“Who Amongst Us?
Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more
Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Devon Seafood + Steak to Host Sip & Paint Event
Devon Seafood+ Steak, located at Bayshore Town Center, is hosting a Sip & Paint event onMonday, Oct. 10 from 6–9 p.m.Along with avariety of $7 appetizers and select $6 wine by the glass, the event willinclude step-by-step instructions.. more
Sep 14, 2016 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cedarburg Art Museum to Host Gebhardt & Macejkovic Opening Reception
Cedarburg Art Museum will celebrate the opening of two newexhibitions on Friday, Sept. 9. The featured artists, Art Gebhardt and GailMacejkovic, will be present at the party from 6–8 p.m. “In the Mind’s Eye” explores the thought-prov.. more
Sep 1, 2016 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Real Time Performance Series Coming to Holton Bridge Swing Park
Andrea and Daniel Burkholder, creators and curators of theongoing, first Friday performance series, Real Time , are bringing their performanceto the Holton Bridge Swing Park on September 2 at 8 p.m.Real Time: Swing Park will engage the .. more
Aug 29, 2016 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
China Lights Offers Preview of Botanical Gardens Exhibition
Chinese Lantern Festival, China Lights, will offer an exclusive preview presentation of October’s exhibition, which includes 40 sculptural lantern displays, at Boerner Botanical Gardens On Thursday, September29. Attendees wil.. more
Aug 17, 2016 7:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio to Host Gallery Night
The King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio will host GalleryNight on King Drive, Friday, August 19, 5:30-9 p.m. at the King Drive CommonsGallery and Studio (2775 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.)The theme of this exhibit, featuring artist D.. more
Aug 12, 2016 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE