RSS

Art

starvingartistsshow.jpg.jpe

The bells ofNotre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce thestart of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by theCatholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukeetra.. more

Aug 2, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

bucksarena.jpg.jpe

Sports and art will both beon display in the new arena scheduled to open in Downtown Milwaukee in the fallof 2018. The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with ties toWisconsin to create a “one-of-a-kind, museum-quality .. more

Aug 2, 2017 7:23 PM Around MKE

wisconsinavemural.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m., Downtown Milwaukee BID #21will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the Wisconsin Avenue utility boxmurals. Created by Chicago-born artist, Mauricio Ramirez, the Wisconsin Avenueutility box.. more

Jul 6, 2017 6:39 PM Around MKE

wastelands2.jpg.jpe

On Friday, July 7, "Wastelands 2," an immersive filminstallation, will make its Milwaukee debut. Created by artist, Andrew Shirley,the debut will take place at The Lindsay Building (126 S. 2nd St.).  "Wastelands 2" is an existential film .. more

Jul 6, 2017 6:32 PM Around MKE

margaretmuza.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Milwaukee artist Margaret Muza, who practices tintype photography as part of her tenure as artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:47 PM Off the Cuff

warposter.jpg.jpe

A hundred years ago thissummer, the United States mobilized industry and manpower—and the power ofwomen to fill men’s places on the home front—as the nation prepared to go towar. It wasn’t just any old oversees campaign. Pres. Woodrow Wi.. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:21 PM Around MKE

alicewilds.jpg.jpe

A new contemporary art gallery from John Sobczak and TinaSchinabeck is opening in Walker’s Point next Friday, June 16 at 900 S. 5th St.Suite 102.The Alice Wilds, named after a 1892Lake Michigan shipwreck, will launch with.. more

Jun 8, 2017 7:21 PM Around MKE

zieher.jpg.jpe

Bay View artist-run gallery Usable Space (1950 S. HibbertSt.) will present "HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD," a show of new collages and text by Scott Zieher, a New York-based,Waukesha-born artist. "HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD" will showcase a series of pr.. more

May 17, 2017 8:32 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

sculpturemke.jpg.jpe

The sculptures and locations have been announced forSculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience going on DowntownJune 1â€“Oct. 22 along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park.The installation will include internation.. more

May 15, 2017 6:22 PM Around MKE

artinreview.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more

May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Theater

mauricioramirez.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Downtown recently selected Albuquerque by way ofChicago visual artist Mauricio Ramirez as Wisconsin Avenue's artist in residence.Ramirez has created murals across the country for Microsoft, Warner MusicGroup, VitaminWater, Red Bu.. more

May 4, 2017 9:50 PM Around MKE

artinthecity.jpg.jpe

There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you’ve never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21, .. more

Apr 28, 2017 7:14 PM Sponsored Content 1 Comments

tcobb_b.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff spoke with Cobb in his soon-to-be-moved gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts in the Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.). more

Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM Off the Cuff

akaraarts2.jpg.jpe

Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more

Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

timothycobbwhoamongstus.jpg.jpe

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more

Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Sponsored Content

paintsip.jpg.jpe

Devon Seafood+ Steak, located at Bayshore Town Center, is hosting a Sip & Paint event onMonday, Oct. 10 from 6–9 p.m.Along with avariety of $7 appetizers and select $6 wine by the glass, the event willinclude step-by-step instructions.. more

Sep 14, 2016 8:22 PM Around MKE

macejkovic.jpg.jpe

Cedarburg Art Museum will celebrate the opening of two newexhibitions on Friday, Sept. 9. The featured artists, Art Gebhardt and GailMacejkovic, will be present at the party from 6–8 p.m. “In the Mind’s Eye” explores the thought-prov.. more

Sep 1, 2016 4:58 PM Around MKE

crossingswings.jpg.jpe

Andrea and Daniel Burkholder, creators and curators of theongoing, first Friday performance series, Real Time , are bringing their performanceto the Holton Bridge Swing Park on September 2 at 8 p.m.Real Time: Swing Park will engage the .. more

Aug 29, 2016 6:17 PM Around MKE

chinalights.jpg.jpe

Chinese Lantern Festival, China Lights, will offer an exclusive preview presentation of October’s exhibition, which includes 40 sculptural lantern displays, at Boerner Botanical Gardens On Thursday, September29. Attendees wil.. more

Aug 17, 2016 7:56 PM Around MKE

gallerynight.jpg.jpe

The King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio will host GalleryNight on King Drive, Friday, August 19, 5:30-9 p.m. at the King Drive CommonsGallery and Studio (2775 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.)The theme of this exhibit, featuring artist D.. more

Aug 12, 2016 3:40 PM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES