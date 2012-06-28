Artasia
Unique Setting at Verduras Tea House
Verduras Tea House & Café (181 N. Broadway) offers a unique setting in the Third Ward. You enter through the Artasia store, which specializes in Asian jewelry, artifacts and furnishings. This is such a suitable setting for a tearoom. There ... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Lebendigkeit of Renaissance
\nMy wife recently commented on the stylishness of a recent mailer from Renaissance Theaterworks. \nThe local theatre company always does such an interesting job of promoting itself. The mailer for Gorgons feature silver-scratch-off eyes. The late.. more
Dec 25, 2011 9:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Masterpiece is a car show that strives for something more sophisticated than the usual hodgepodge of pinstripes, product placements, B-list NASCAR drivers and a car dubiously claiming to be the original Batmobile. Instead, the... more
Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dar Williams w/ Stephen Kellogg
Of all the ’90s female folk artists who cited Joan Baez as a muse, Dar Williams had the closest ties to Baez herself, touring and dueting with and writing songs for the folk legend. Where many of Williams’ peers sang with a jagged edge, agg... more
Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee