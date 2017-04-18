RSS

Arthur Conan Doyle

Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, currently showing at Sunset Playhouse, is an adaptation by Steven Dietz based on William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1899 play Sherlock Holmes. more

Ian McKellen stars as an aged Sherlock Holmes in Mr. Holmes more

It’s no mystery why First Stage selected the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes as the subject of its season-opening production, Sherlock Holmes: The Baker more

One room, two people and one vial of poison—Arthur Conan Doyle sure knew how to frame a thriller. John Goodrum has adapted Doyle’s story featuring that setup into a contemporary play... more

<p> The Guy Ritchie-Robert Downey Sherlock Holmes are entertaining Hollywood spectacles, but the sharpest recent rendition of Arthur Conan Doyle\'s mastermind comes in the form of the BBC series “Sherlock.” Its setting is now and Holmes is a tec.. more

