Arthur Conan Doyle
Gothic Tales (Oxford University Press), by Arthur Conan Doyle
Books can enrich lives and even save them. Although it’s not a remarkable assertion, it’s integral to Will Schwalbe’s argument in Books for Living for the continued relevance of books. Schwalbe has been active in web publishing, yet issues ... more
Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM David Luhrssen Books
‘Sherlock Holmes’ at Sunset Playhouse
Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, currently showing at Sunset Playhouse, is an adaptation by Steven Dietz based on William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1899 play Sherlock Holmes. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Mr. Holmes
Ian McKellen stars as an aged Sherlock Holmes in Mr. Holmes more
Jul 21, 2015 9:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Lending Sherlock Holmes a Hand
It’s no mystery why First Stage selected the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes as the subject of its season-opening production, Sherlock Holmes: The Baker more
Oct 22, 2014 12:20 PM Anne Siegel Theater
In Tandem Premieres ‘The Nightmare Room’
One room, two people and one vial of poison—Arthur Conan Doyle sure knew how to frame a thriller. John Goodrum has adapted Doyle’s story featuring that setup into a contemporary play... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:54 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Young Sherlock
<p> The Guy Ritchie-Robert Downey Sherlock Holmes are entertaining Hollywood spectacles, but the sharpest recent rendition of Arthur Conan Doyle\'s mastermind comes in the form of the BBC series “Sherlock.” Its setting is now and Holmes is a tec.. more
May 4, 2012 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Welcome to the Holy Land
A Mexico-raised, Chicago-based artist who takes cues from Salvador Dali and Bill Sienkiewicz, painter Luis De La Torre explores what it means to be a modern Mexican-American in his exhibition, “Welcome to the Holy Land,” which runs through ... more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee