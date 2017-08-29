Arthur Miller
The Frightening Intensity of APT's 'A View from the Bridge'
Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 11, 2017
Playwright Arthur Miller may have intended The Crucible, set during the Salem witch trials, as a metaphor for McCarthy-era witch-hunting. The 1996 film adaptation retains Miller’s purpose with its dubious investigations of conspiracies invo... more
May 9, 2017 2:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Kenosha Auditions for Death of a Salesman
It’ll be a chilly November in Kenosha. The 1,250-seat Rhode Center for the Arts will serve as a home for Will Lohman and his family as the Lakeside Players present a production of the classic Arthur Miller drama Death of a Salesman. The gr.. more
Aug 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E
Death of a Salesman in Germantown
I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the cultu.. more
Feb 28, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Arthur Miller on the Bridge
Arthur Miller’s 1955 A View from the Bridge may seem a bit dated today, although the Waukesha Civic Theater’s production jumpstarts the tragedy’s energy with a spritely series of serviceable performances more
Jun 10, 2014 11:13 PM Steve Spice Theater
APT’s ‘All My Sons’
American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:21 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Bartolotta Buffet in the Grain Exchange
The Grain Exchange (225 E. Michigan St.) remains one of Milwaukee’s most impressive 19th-century landmarks. Normally only guests at receptions and private parties get to see the magnificent interior space of the building’s old trading room.... more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes (SOLD OUT)
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Glance At The American Clock
In a completely different end of my life, I recently made a business call to an out of state stranger. Not more than a few seconds into the conversation, the out of state stranger congratulated me for having a job. Before I could respond to this.. more
Apr 18, 2010 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Janice Lee
Former Elle editor Janice Lee reads tonight at the Schwartz Bookshop in Shorewood from her Elle ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee