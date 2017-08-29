RSS

Arthur Miller

Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Theater

Playwright Arthur Miller may have intended The Crucible, set during the Salem witch trials, as a metaphor for McCarthy-era witch-hunting. The 1996 film adaptation retains Miller’s purpose with its dubious investigations of conspiracies invo... more

May 9, 2017 2:25 PM Home Movies

It’ll be a chilly November in Kenosha. The 1,250-seat Rhode Center for the Arts will serve as a home for Will Lohman and his family as the Lakeside Players present a production of the classic Arthur Miller drama Death of a Salesman. The gr.. more

Aug 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM A&E

I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the cultu.. more

Feb 28, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Arthur Miller’s 1955 A View from the Bridge may seem a bit dated today, although the Waukesha Civic Theater’s production jumpstarts the tragedy’s energy with a spritely series of serviceable performances more

Jun 10, 2014 11:13 PM Theater

American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:21 AM Theater

In a completely different end of my life, I recently made a business call to an out of state stranger. Not more than a few seconds into the conversation, the out of state stranger congratulated me for having a job. Before I could respond to this.. more

Apr 18, 2010 4:20 PM Theater

