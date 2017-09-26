Arthur Sullivan
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Skylight’s Hot Mikado, Next Act’s Silent Sky and Theatre Gigante’s I Am My Own Wife. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Opera Theatre Revives 'The Mikado' in Topsy-Turvy New Version
Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents its topsy-turvy new version of The Mikado at Next Act Theater, March 16-26. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:40 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Milwaukee History and Sullivan without Gilbert
History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted, Milwaukee city government was h.. more
Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Zoo Auditions With Boulevard
I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more
Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee