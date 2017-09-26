RSS

Arthur Sullivan

cookeandhathaway.jpg

Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Skylight’s Hot Mikado, Next Act’s Silent Sky and Theatre Gigante’s I Am My Own Wife. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Performing Arts Weekly

aegatewaymikadobydalereince.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents its topsy-turvy new version of The Mikado at Next Act Theater, March 16-26. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:40 PM A&E Feature

History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted,  Milwaukee city government was h.. more

Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

zoosullivan.jpg.jpe

I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more

Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage13224.jpe

In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more

Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13063.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more

Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES