Artists Working In Education
Giving Back Around Milwaukee
One of theperennial questions of philosophy is whether the definition of "moral act" entails that it be done for the right reasons. A utilitarian like John StuartMill thinks not. So long as your action redounds to the greatest happiness forthe .. more
May 13, 2015 3:15 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Artists Working in Education Volunteers
Artists Working in Education (AWE) is a group of artists, art educators and museum curators concerned with the decline in funding for art education in Milwaukee. AWE aims to offer art more
Sep 11, 2013 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Walker’s $100 Million Health Care Tantrum
The true cost of Gov. Scott Walker’s rejection of $3.9 billion in federal funding to expand Medicaid programs for low-wage Wisconsinites is now being realized as legislators make their way through his biennial state budget. more
Mar 28, 2013 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Boris and Doris On the Town
Ode to Joy: The "Sound and Fury Sonnet Slam" was a delightful evening of readings—Shakespearean, original or otherwise—that were bawdy, uber-bawdy, romantic or downright funny. The event raised funds for the Optimist Theatre... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
A Change Election—In the Wrong Direction
The headline for the latest poll says that public confidence in President Obama has sunk to a new low, with a majority of Americans saying they don't trust him to make the best policy choices, especially on the ailing economy. These same vo... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments