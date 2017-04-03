RSS

Arts And Crafts

vgad_pressurecast 175.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Apr 3, 2017 1:22 PM Video Games are Dumb

cedarburg-wine-harvest-festival-view.jpg.jpe

TheCedarburg Cultural Center will be showing the Packers game on Sept. 21 duringtheir annual Wine and Harvest Festival. A full bar with bloody mary and mimosaspecials will be available, as well as complimentary Jell-o shots for Packerstouchdow.. more

Sep 15, 2014 2:13 PM Around MKE

blogimage19016.jpe

Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage13561.jpe

Eau Claire drummer S. Carey parlayed his fandom of Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago into a gig touring with that group. Between tours, Carey pieced together the songs that would make up his 2010 solo album, All We Grow , intricately more

Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The films of Britain’s Danny Boyle cut through both the preciousness of American indies and the intellectual rigor of the European art house. Boyle’s twentysomethings are more likely to dismember a dead man’s body to conceal the theft of his ill-.. more

Nov 12, 2010 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10676.jpe

Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters more

Apr 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In February, Elizabeth Russell, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter were arrested inHartford, Conn., and charged with shoplifting from a Kohl’s departmentstore. Upon hearing of the arrests, her husb,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES