Arts Education

Arts @ Large (908 S. Fifth St.) offers Milwaukee Public Schools a three-year integrative program that incorporates themed experiential learning through arts and humanities activities that are targeted to meet the needs of participating scho... more

Mar 11, 2015 11:05 AM Expresso

Vets 76 (4222 W. Capitol Drive), a nonprofit veterans organization founded by a group of Vietnam veterans, integrates traditional and nontraditional approaches to more

Feb 26, 2014 6:13 PM Expresso

Artists Working in Education (AWE) is a group of artists, art educators and museum curators concerned with the decline in funding for art education in Milwaukee. AWE aims to offer art more

Sep 11, 2013 5:30 PM Expresso

The Shorewood High School Orchestra, swinging since 1925, has blown up to amazing proportions. Today, roughly 25% of all students in the district play an instrument. The roster includes 520 musicians (grades more

Mar 8, 2013 2:32 AM Off the Cuff

