Arts Education
Arts @ Large Volunteers and Staff
Arts @ Large (908 S. Fifth St.) offers Milwaukee Public Schools a three-year integrative program that incorporates themed experiential learning through arts and humanities activities that are targeted to meet the needs of participating scho... more
Heroes of the Week: Vets 76 Volunteers
Vets 76 (4222 W. Capitol Drive), a nonprofit veterans organization founded by a group of Vietnam veterans, integrates traditional and nontraditional approaches to more
Heroes of the Week: Artists Working in Education Volunteers
Artists Working in Education (AWE) is a group of artists, art educators and museum curators concerned with the decline in funding for art education in Milwaukee. AWE aims to offer art more
Swinging in Shorewood
The Shorewood High School Orchestra, swinging since 1925, has blown up to amazing proportions. Today, roughly 25% of all students in the district play an instrument. The roster includes 520 musicians (grades more
