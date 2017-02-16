Arts & Entertainment
Danceworks Performance Company presents STORIES FROM A LIFE
The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more
Feb 16, 2017 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
The Gospel Pilot hosts the Supreme Angels
OnSaturday March 7 at 4 p.m., Rev. Charles "The Gospel Pilot" Greenhosts a concert acknowledging his many years and continued duties as DJ atWNOV-AM. Headlining is one of the few internationally-recognized male vocalsgroups on the music's tra.. more
Feb 12, 2015 4:32 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Best of Milwaukee 2013: A&E
Located in the heart of its neighborhood on the South Side, the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is truly about furthering local culture. For more than 25 years, WPCA has focused on promoting local artists’ work, helping to educate young ... more
Nov 13, 2013 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2013
Ian & the Dream w/ The Color Truth and Revision Text
Milwaukee trio Ian & The Dream, who cut their teeth at local talent searches and battle of the bands competitions before leaping into the local club circuit, plays brisk, summer-day pop-rock with ample nods to The Beatles, as well as ’90s more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Times and Music of the ‘Texas Tornado’
Doug Sahm evolved seamlessly from slicked-back hipster to long-haired cosmic cowboy during a career that began in the early 1950s as a steel guitar prodigy on the knee (literally) of Hank Williams and did not end until his death more than f... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Books