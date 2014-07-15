Arts/Industry
A Midsummer’s Dream of an Art Festival
Sheboygan’s enduring claim to artistic fame is giving us The Chordettes—the mellifluous female vocal quartet of “Mr. Sandman” fame, which conquered the charts in 1954. These days, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Midsummer Festival ... more
Jul 15, 2014 10:39 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Beginner's Guide to Kohler Co.'s Arts/Industry Program
It is a stubborn prejudice that art and industry stand inirreconcilable opposition. But the success and staying-power of Kohler Co.’sArts/Industry program evidences a dissatisfaction with their strict separationand an insistence that they be su.. more
Apr 7, 2014 8:52 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Remember Me
Only nine years have passed, yet the summer of 2001 seems so far away when viewed across the rubble of 911 and all that followed. One is tempted, if only for a moment, to remember those days through the sunny haze of nostalgia as innocent t... more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews