Grandioso Multicultural Arts Celebration Comes to Granville Neighborhood
As a celebration of Milwaukee’s diversity and multiculturalarts, Grandioso, a multicultural arts celebration, will be held at the corner of 76th Street and Dean Road onSaturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.The festival will feature a divers.. more
May 15, 2017 5:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
UPAF Ride for the Arts Early Bird Pricing Runs Through April 30
Time to register for the UPAF Ride for the Arts at earlybird pricing is running out. Prices for the ride will increase on May 1, andeveryone who registers will be entered to win a pair of tickets from SouthwestAirlines.“The UPAF Ride for.. more
Apr 27, 2017 9:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
What’s New this Season in Milwaukee?
The introduction to the 2016 Winter Arts Guide. more
Nov 18, 2016 2:36 PM David Luhrssen Winter Arts Guide
Modern Impressions, Ancient Dances
The Sardarabad Dance Ensembletransforms the ancient traditions of Armenia into a 21st centurymulti-media spectacle of music, motion and light. Not unlike Lord of theDance’s contemporary reinvention of Irish dance and culture, the Sardara.. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tamara Lane Dance
Boozy Bard to Tackle a Problem Play This Month
A man is sentenced to death. His sister, a nun, begs for his life. The only one who can pardon him is a man who agrees to do so IF the nun will have sex with him. Relax: it’s Shakespeare. This month, Boozy Bard’s Shakespeare RAW presents Measu.. more
Sep 8, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Another Season Begins
The introduction to the Shepherd Express Fall Arts Guide. more
Sep 6, 2016 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Fall Arts Guide
Summit Players Still Going Strong
The Summit Players are back for their second season this summer. The group of Marquette theatre alumni is reprising their six-actor version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at parks around Wisconsin and on Friday, July 22, they debuted their re... more
Jul 27, 2016 10:55 AM Katie Hauger Theater
New Beer Event Coming to Milwaukee Cemetery
Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more
May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Daniel Burkholder/The Playground to Hold Third ‘Scenic Route: MKE’
Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the thirdinstallment of their Scenic Route: MKE performanceseries on May 15.The once-per-season performance series is directed by DanielBurkholder and was created in collaboration .. more
May 12, 2016 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sharehouse Goods to Host 'The Tao of Coloring' Book Release Party
Sharehouse Goods (5507 W. North Ave) will host aninteractive book release party and gallery opening of Marko Damkoehler’s newcoloring book, The Tao of Coloring, Friday, May 6.The event begins at 3 p.m. with a coloring jam session (asDa.. more
Apr 29, 2016 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Ballet Leading Artist Marc Petrocci Will Retire in May
Marc Petrocci will be retiring from the Milwaukee Ballet, as well as a few other prominent dancers. more
Apr 18, 2016 12:00 PM John Schneider Dance
Milwaukee Fringe Festival Announces Inaugural Event
Image via Milwaukee Fringe Fest FacebookMilwaukee Fringe Festivalis the newest citywide art event. The festival is a two-day performance andvisual art showcase, celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant and diverse arts scene.The no.. more
Feb 1, 2016 4:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
First Stage Cinches Sachar’s Classic
First Stage’s production of Louis Sachar’s adaptation of his beloved young adult novel, Holes, is a great show for the whole family. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:15 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Skylight’s New Skipper
Skylight Music Theatre’s new executive director, Jack Lemmon, discusses his role at the company and his first impressions of Milwaukee’s arts scene. more
Dec 29, 2015 8:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Celebrate Asian Culture This Weekend
Experience Asian culture at its colorful best. Milwaukee’spremier showcase for Asian culture. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is an experience ofmusic, dance, food and fellowship binding cultures from across Asia into acolorful, vibrant, and delicious f.. more
Jul 6, 2015 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
South Milwaukee PAC Celebrates 10 Years with Gala
Jointhe South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) on May 1 for its 10th Anniversary Gala: AnExtravaganza of Local Talent. The evening’s twenty acts will feature more than 100amateurs and professionals from the Milwaukee, Madison and Janesv.. more
Apr 22, 2015 9:54 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
David Lynch-Inspired Children’s Play At Highland Community School Next March
“Yes, we're gonna do a David Lynch play with 9 - 12 year olds.” These are the words of Barry Weber, Drama Coordinator at Highland Community School. It sounds strange, but Weber did a remarkably good job bringing Zero: a new cyberpunk play to H.. more
Dec 5, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stream Canopies' Majestic Debut Album "Maximize Your Faith"
Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sgt. Bilko Reports for Duty
PhilSilvers deserves more respect than posterity has awarded him. He should beranked with the great comedians of the mid-20th century, at the topof the list with Groucho Marx and Lucille Ball. His lower profile resulted fromlack of starring ro.. more
Dec 4, 2014 1:36 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Portland’s Wy’east Pizza Opens in Washington Heights
Wy'east Pizza, a popular pizza truck from Portland, Oregon, is moving toWashington Heights and opening a permanent location at 5601 W. Vliet in the former PapaJoe's Pizza space. Husband and wife co-owners Ann Brock and James Durawa arefrom the .. more
Dec 3, 2014 5:22 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 3 Comments