As a celebration of Milwaukee’s diversity and multiculturalarts, Grandioso, a multicultural arts celebration, will be held at the corner of 76th Street and Dean Road onSaturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.The festival will feature a divers.. more

May 15, 2017 5:55 PM Around MKE

Time to register for the UPAF Ride for the Arts at earlybird pricing is running out. Prices for the ride will increase on May 1, andeveryone who registers will be entered to win a pair of tickets from SouthwestAirlines.“The UPAF Ride for.. more

Apr 27, 2017 9:45 PM Around MKE

The introduction to the 2016 Winter Arts Guide. more

Nov 18, 2016 2:36 PM Winter Arts Guide

The Sardarabad Dance Ensembletransforms the ancient traditions of Armenia into a 21st centurymulti-media spectacle of music, motion and light. Not unlike Lord of theDance’s contemporary reinvention of Irish dance and culture, the Sardara.. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:06 PM Dance

A man is sentenced to death. His sister, a nun, begs for his life. The only one who can pardon him is a man who agrees to do so IF the nun will have sex with him. Relax: it’s Shakespeare. This month, Boozy Bard’s Shakespeare RAW presents Measu.. more

Sep 8, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The introduction to the Shepherd Express Fall Arts Guide. more

Sep 6, 2016 2:34 PM Fall Arts Guide

The Summit Players are back for their second season this summer. The group of Marquette theatre alumni is reprising their six-actor version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at parks around Wisconsin and on Friday, July 22, they debuted their re... more

Jul 27, 2016 10:55 AM Theater

Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more

May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Around MKE

Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the thirdinstallment of their Scenic Route: MKE performanceseries on May 15.The once-per-season performance series is directed by DanielBurkholder and was created in collaboration .. more

May 12, 2016 3:25 PM Around MKE

Sharehouse Goods (5507 W. North Ave) will host aninteractive book release party and gallery opening of Marko Damkoehler’s newcoloring book, The Tao of Coloring, Friday, May 6.The event begins at 3 p.m. with a coloring jam session (asDa.. more

Apr 29, 2016 4:39 PM Around MKE

Photo by Nathaniel Daveuer

Marc Petrocci will be retiring from the Milwaukee Ballet, as well as a few other prominent dancers. more

Apr 18, 2016 12:00 PM Dance

Image via Milwaukee Fringe Fest FacebookMilwaukee Fringe Festivalis the newest citywide art event. The festival is a two-day performance andvisual art showcase, celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant and diverse arts scene.The no.. more

Feb 1, 2016 4:26 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

First Stage’s production of Louis Sachar’s adaptation of his beloved young adult novel, Holes, is a great show for the whole family. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:15 AM Theater

Skylight Music Theatre’s new executive director, Jack Lemmon, discusses his role at the company and his first impressions of Milwaukee’s arts scene. more

Dec 29, 2015 8:58 PM Off the Cuff

Experience Asian culture at its colorful best. Milwaukee’spremier showcase for Asian culture. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is an experience ofmusic, dance, food and fellowship binding cultures from across Asia into acolorful, vibrant, and delicious f.. more

Jul 6, 2015 2:50 PM Sponsored Content

Jointhe South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) on May 1 for its 10th Anniversary Gala: AnExtravaganza of Local Talent. The evening’s twenty acts will feature more than 100amateurs and professionals from the Milwaukee, Madison and Janesv.. more

Apr 22, 2015 9:54 PM Around MKE

“Yes, we're gonna do a David Lynch play with 9 - 12 year olds.” These are the words of Barry Weber, Drama Coordinator at Highland Community School. It sounds strange, but Weber did a remarkably good job bringing Zero:  a new cyberpunk play to H.. more

Dec 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

PhilSilvers deserves more respect than posterity has awarded him. He should beranked with the great comedians of the mid-20th century, at the topof the list with Groucho Marx and Lucille Ball. His lower profile resulted fromlack of starring ro.. more

Dec 4, 2014 1:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

Wy'east Pizza, a popular pizza truck from Portland, Oregon, is moving toWashington Heights and opening a permanent location at 5601 W. Vliet in the former PapaJoe's Pizza space. Husband and wife co-owners Ann Brock and James Durawa arefrom the .. more

Dec 3, 2014 5:22 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

