HR Derby and ASG Live Blogs
If you're around tonight or tomorrow, we'll be doing a live blog over at Ladies...This mostly means we drink wine and observe silly shoes, but its good times and you weren't doing something better while watching the Derby, anyway.Here's the link.. more
Jul 9, 2012 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers Prospect Lawrie to play in MLB ASG Futures game
For the second straight year, Brett Lawrie will represent Canada on the World team during the All Star Game futures game. Congrats Brett more
Jun 23, 2010 12:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
All-Star Game Musings
Some random ASG thoughts:Did Brewers players get the shaft, or are we just being too sensitive?Sure,we were all pretty pissed during the Home Run Derby when Nelson Cruzbelted his 11 homers with full coverage and then they interviewedAlbert Pujo.. more
Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Prince wins! I win! A great night!
If you didn't join the Ladies... liveblog tonight, you missed a good time - not the least of which is that I WON BIATCHES! Don't think I won't gloat about that for awhile! Congrats to Prince Fielder and thank you so much for the Untuckem! more
Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
News from the minors
I DID NOT KNOW THAT: Brett Lawrie took second in the Midwest League ASG Home Run Derby. Sad for him it was to a guy named Rebel. more
Jul 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Trevor Hoffman - All Star
Congrats to Trevor Hoffman on being named as a replacement to this year's All-Star team. It will be his seventh ASG and according to this article on Brewers.com, the entire Hoffman family is excited about this appearance. His kids are 10, 11 and 1.. more
Jul 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
All-Star Voting - Vote Brewers and Royals
You'll remember that last season I proposed a deal between Brewers fans and Royals fans to facilitate our small-town players in getting All-Star votes.Well I'm a bit more on the ball this year and All-Star voting started before the first month of .. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Padres
The San Diego Padres are in town, and they begin their series against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
German Fests
Seems like everybody wants to be German these days. Where else but the Milwaukee GermanFest would over 15,000 pounds of cabbage be consumed in a weekend? For 2008 the folks at German Fest are adding a lot more part,Traveling Sh... more
Jul 14, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel Art for Art's Sake
Way to go Milwaukee
Corey Hart beat out David Wright to become the NL's Final Vote Winner.I'm more than a little impressed with how our fans outvoted Chicago to get Braun in over Fukudome and New York to get Corey in over David Wright. more
Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Braun and Sheets make All-Star team
Milwaukeeans should pat themselves on the back for the push it took to get Ryan Braun to be a starter.About a month ago, Braun was in 6th place among outfielders. Yesterday, he was the #2 vote-getter among all National Leaguers.Now, got vote for C.. more
Jul 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
