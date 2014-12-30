RSS

Ash Can School

Donoma, Folkswagon, Ash Can School and the Jill Plaisted Band are making waves in Kenosha and Racine’s once male-dominated music scenes. more

Music Feature

Theresa Bernstein (1890-2002) was a painter in the circle of Georgia O’Keeffe and Edward Hopper, yet was overshadowed. A Century in Art hopes to rectify this omission in art history with a collection of essays and more

Books

The father of our country, that solemn face on the dollar bill, is unknown to most Americans beyond a few grade school fables and that memorable image of crossing the Delaware. Harlow Giles Unger’s “Mr. President” is a readable essay on ... more

Books

