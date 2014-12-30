Ash Can School
Racine and Kenosha’s Best Bands are Led by Women
Donoma, Folkswagon, Ash Can School and the Jill Plaisted Band are making waves in Kenosha and Racine’s once male-dominated music scenes. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:13 PM Joe Crawford Mrazek Music Feature 1 Comments
Theresa Bernstein: A Century in Art (University of Nebraska Press), edited by Gail Levin
Theresa Bernstein (1890-2002) was a painter in the circle of Georgia O’Keeffe and Edward Hopper, yet was overshadowed. A Century in Art hopes to rectify this omission in art history with a collection of essays and more
Jan 22, 2014 1:58 AM David Luhrssen Books
“Mr. President
The father of our country, that solemn face on the dollar bill, is unknown to most Americans beyond a few grade school fables and that memorable image of crossing the Delaware. Harlow Giles Unger’s “Mr. President” is a readable essay on ... more
Jan 22, 2014 1:55 AM David Luhrssen Books