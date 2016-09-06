Ashanti Hamilton
Opposition Grows to City’s Public Safety Action Plan
The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more
Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 22 Comments
Bad Ideas Never Die
Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Local Leaders’ Reactions to Sherman Park Unrest
Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Rocky Marcoux Has Earned Another Term
Common Council members, we ask you to please do what is right for Milwaukee and confirm Rocky Marcoux for another four-year term. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Leaders Applaud First-of-Its-Kind Community Benefits Agreement with Milwaukee Bucks
“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more
May 24, 2016 4:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Milwaukee Marijuana Ordinance Still in Play
The Milwaukee Common Council voted to delay a measure that would vastly reduce the fine for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Alderman Nik Kovac cited the ordinance’s enforcement as contributing to the city’s racial disparities. At the... more
May 19, 2015 11:08 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Kooyenga and Darling’s ‘New Opportunities’ Plan for Milwaukee Slammed
A Milwaukee anti-poverty plan crafted by Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) may be short on details, but it could make sweeping changes to the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), zo... more
Feb 10, 2015 10:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Milwaukee Considers Decriminalizing Marijuana
Two Milwaukee aldermen, Ashanti Hamilton and Nik Kovac, propose to decriminalize small-scale marijuana possession as a way to reduce Milwaukee’s racial disparities. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 42 Comments
Inside the City’s Taxicab Wars
On July 22, the city’s existing taxicab industry could be completely upended if the Milwaukee Common Council votes to eliminate the cap on permits as well as allow more
Jul 9, 2014 2:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Community Meet and Greet with State and Local Representatives Tomorrow
Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwauke.. more
May 2, 2014 6:51 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Community Groups Push for Milwaukee Jobs Act
“Willie: Do the Right Thing” read one sign held aloft at a “people's public hearing” convened by the Milwaukee... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 17 Comments
Barrett and Hamilton: GOP Redistricting Wasted Our Time and Money
Jul 13, 2011 7:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
MSO Sets Sail on a Sea of Sound
The fact that Peter Tchaikovsky’s (1840-93) Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 (1878) is both melodious and structurally sound attests to the resilience of its creator, for it was composed shortly after Tchaikovsky’s disastrous marriage and... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Foodie Frenzy: A Pfister crowd queued up for seemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste of Milwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP). From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the M... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Monks
Dubbed the "Anti-Beatles," the Monks were formed in 1964 by five American G.I.'s Black Monk Time ,CD Reviews more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: Workers Should Benefit When Developers Benefit
Many people are critical when they learn that government gives direct financial assistance to private developers. But rather than complaining, two advocacy and organizing groups—the Milwaukee,Expresso more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 26 Comments