Ashanti Hamilton

The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more

Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 2 Comments

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 22 Comments

Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

Common Council members, we ask you to please do what is right for Milwaukee and confirm Rocky Marcoux for another four-year term. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:35 PM Expresso 2 Comments

“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more

May 24, 2016 4:04 PM News

We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM News 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Common Council voted to delay a measure that would vastly reduce the fine for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Alderman Nik Kovac cited the ordinance’s enforcement as contributing to the city’s racial disparities. At the... more

May 19, 2015 11:08 PM News Features 3 Comments

A Milwaukee anti-poverty plan crafted by Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) may be short on details, but it could make sweeping changes to the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), zo... more

Feb 10, 2015 10:04 PM News Features 7 Comments

Two Milwaukee aldermen, Ashanti Hamilton and Nik Kovac, propose to decriminalize small-scale marijuana possession as a way to reduce Milwaukee’s racial disparities. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:28 PM News Features 42 Comments

On July 22, the city’s existing taxicab industry could be completely upended if the Milwaukee Common Council votes to eliminate the cap on permits as well as allow more

Jul 9, 2014 2:10 AM News Features 3 Comments

Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwauke.. more

May 2, 2014 6:51 PM Daily Dose

“Willie: Do the Right Thing” read one sign held aloft at a “people's public hearing” convened by the Milwaukee... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 17 Comments

Jul 13, 2011 7:37 PM Daily Dose

The fact that Peter Tchaikovsky’s (1840-93) Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 (1878) is both melodious and structurally sound attests to the resilience of its creator, for it was composed shortly after Tchaikovsky’s disastrous marriage and... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Foodie Frenzy: A Pfister crowd queued up for seemingly endless small plates of gourmet delights at the 28th annual Taste of Milwaukee, benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of Southeastern Wisconsin (UCP). From Carnevor’s steak tartare, to the M... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Dubbed the "Anti-Beatles," the Monks were formed in 1964 by five American G.I.'s Black Monk Time ,CD Reviews more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 4 Comments

Many people are critical when they learn that government gives direct financial assistance to private developers. But rather than complaining, two advocacy and organizing groups—the Milwaukee,Expresso more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 26 Comments

