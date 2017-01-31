RSS

Asher Fisch

It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Classical Music

Though at times singing with a bit too much exaggeration and self-indulgence, there was no denying the beauty of Renée Fleming’s voice in concert with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch. more

May 31, 2016 3:30 PM Classical Music

Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more

May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch performed Schumann, Berg and Strauss with mezzo-soprano soloist Michelle DeYoung. more

Nov 25, 2014 9:18 PM Classical Music

Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Classical Music

