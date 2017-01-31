Asher Fisch
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Renée Fleming with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Though at times singing with a bit too much exaggeration and self-indulgence, there was no denying the beauty of Renée Fleming’s voice in concert with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch. more
May 31, 2016 3:30 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Itzhak Perlman with the Milwaukee Symphony
Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more
May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Revelations in Schumann, Berg and Strauss
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch performed Schumann, Berg and Strauss with mezzo-soprano soloist Michelle DeYoung. more
Nov 25, 2014 9:18 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Catches the Spirit
Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Rick Walters Classical Music