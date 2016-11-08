Ashley\'S Que
Good Messy Barbecue in Walker’s Point
Ashley’s Que, a barbecue restaurant at 124 W. National Ave., is an excellent spot to get excellent food with good vibes aplenty. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:03 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
Walk the Point Offers a Sample of Milwaukee’s Up-and-Coming Dining District
Photo Courtesy Jeramey Jannene, Flickr CC By now we’ve all taken notice of Walker’s Point’srenaissance. Everything from an e-commerce startup to a celebrity trainer-ownedgym has claimed a slice of land in the once forgotten industrial district. .. more
Jun 23, 2016 8:38 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
What’s New In Milwaukee Dining
2012 has been a very active year for local restaurants. As the year began, Braise Restaurant was the new place to go. The emphasis is on locally sourced produce and meats, which deserves to be called the Trend of the Year. more
Dec 27, 2012 4:36 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Slather on the Sauce at Ashley’s Que
Those who know barbecue in Milwaukee will have discovered Ashley’s Bar-B-Que, located at 15th and Center. This place has been selling its delicious carryout barbecue since the late 1960s. Now Walker’s Point is home to a second more
Nov 6, 2012 1:42 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Student Veterans
Although they may not be the most easily identifiable group of students, a growing minority on campuses is made up of returned war veterans.At UW-Milwaukee alone, more than 1,200 students are veterans, their spouses or their children. That ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features