Ashley Smith
Whips' Wild 'Ride' is Worth the Wait
After three years of ups, down and changes, Milwaukee rockers Whips reconvened for their vital sophomore album, The Ride. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:20 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature
Negative/Positive Are More Than Just Kids
“I think there should be more bands with kids our age. It inspires people.” more
Feb 7, 2017 4:39 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
The Borg Ward Hosts a Daylong Girls Rock Milwaukee Benefit
The Borg Ward’s Girls Rock Milwaukee fundraiser will feature more than a dozen performers from across the Midwest. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:19 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Whips Play it Straight
Whips make “straight-forward rock ’n’ roll” sound fresh on their full-length debut Turn It On. more
Dec 16, 2014 7:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Girls Rock Milwaukee
With aims of empowering young women, last year Milwaukeeans Valerie Lucks and Ashley Smith, along with a team of volunteers, organized the first-ever Girls Rock Milwaukee, a week-long music camp. Clearly it struck a chord: The camp doubled its enr.. more
Aug 7, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Rockers Whips Get Off to a Fast Start
Year One is a blistering five-song rocker of an EP that effectively serves as a brash introduction to young Bay View-based outfit Whips. The project is so young, in fact, its own first year hasn’t even concluded yet. About 12 months ago, Wh... more
Oct 30, 2013 12:54 AM Tyler Maas Local Music