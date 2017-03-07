RSS

Asian Fusion

do_buddhalounge_6.jpg.jpe

Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more

Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Dining Out

ceviche.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Alobos Life, Flickr CCEven with the holidays thrown in there, it's been a busycouple months since my last restaurant and bar news update. Apparently,holidays and cold weather don't keep MKE business owners down. H.. more

Jan 15, 2016 5:57 PM Brew City Booze

diningout.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Rice N Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. more

Jan 5, 2016 9:25 PM Dining Out

short orders.jpg.jpe

Kanpai (408 E. Chicago St.) opened its doors last summer offering a unique combination of spectacular sushi presentations combined with small plates of Asian fusion. Jalapeño poppers will be filled with wagyu beef more

Jun 3, 2013 4:39 PM Dining Preview

blogimage12413.jpe

Greg Graffin is an accomplished academic, having earned a Ph.D. from Cornell University and a highly respected position as lecturer in evolutionary science at UCLA. Students of rock music, however, know this man not as an evolutionist, but ... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

ginblossoms.jpg.jpe

Jul 17, 2009 10:00 PM On Music 6 Comments

blogimage4013.jpe

MichaelPolaski’s Umami Moto is already a familiar dining spot in Brookfield,where,Dining Out more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES