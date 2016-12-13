RSS

Asphalt Tango

Singing in Greek and Turkish and recording in Athens with an international cast, vocalist Çiğdem Aslan performs songs traditional to the region as well as more recent compositions in comparable styles. A Thousand Cranes covers many lands, s... more

Dec 13, 2016 2:33 PM Album Reviews

onwards_to_mars.jpg.jpe

Fanfare Ciocarlia range widely in influences: Everything sounds Balkan, infused with Eastern modes, yet one can hear echoes of doo-wop, funk, jazz and Latin America as the band lays down an oddly joyful yet sometimes melancholy party groove... more

Apr 12, 2016 2:26 PM Album Reviews

balkan_reggae_cover2.jpg.jpe

Eastern Europe meets Jamaica in this surprisingly credible collaboration between the Romanian Gypsies of Mahala Rai Banda and such reggae remix producers as Mad Professor and Jstar. The convergence sounds more organic more

Mar 28, 2013 4:53 PM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES