Asphalt Tango
Çiğdem Aslan: A Thousand Cranes
Singing in Greek and Turkish and recording in Athens with an international cast, vocalist Çiğdem Aslan performs songs traditional to the region as well as more recent compositions in comparable styles. A Thousand Cranes covers many lands, s... more
Dec 13, 2016 2:33 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Fanfare Ciocarlia: Onward to Mars! (Asphalt Tango)
Fanfare Ciocarlia range widely in influences: Everything sounds Balkan, infused with Eastern modes, yet one can hear echoes of doo-wop, funk, jazz and Latin America as the band lays down an oddly joyful yet sometimes melancholy party groove... more
Apr 12, 2016 2:26 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mahala Rai Banda
Eastern Europe meets Jamaica in this surprisingly credible collaboration between the Romanian Gypsies of Mahala Rai Banda and such reggae remix producers as Mad Professor and Jstar. The convergence sounds more organic more
Mar 28, 2013 4:53 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews