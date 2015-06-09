Assassins
Assassins Next Month With Lake Country
In the shadow of Independence Day, the Lake Country Playhouse will stage Stephen Sondheim’s musical about people who have planned to kill various presidents of the United States. History is simplified and oversimplified in a musical that is .. more
Jun 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Ragtime’ at the Rep
Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more
Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Scattered Thoughts on Sondheim's Assassins
And at some point towards the end, a group of presidential assassins and those who wish they could've been presidential assassins from throughout history are trying to convince Lee Harvey Oswald to kill JFK. Those assembled are led by John Wilkes.. more
Sep 10, 2012 10:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three Shows Opening This Weekend
The theatre season picks up its rhythm this week with three significant openings in Milwaukee. The first of the shows opens tonight at the Cream City Collectives on 732 East Clarke Street. World's Stage Theatre presents Fly Steffens' stagi.. more
Sep 6, 2012 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Turns Its Sights on 'Assassins'
The Milwaukee Rep opens its Quadracci Powerhouse season with Stephen Sondheim's Assassins. In this oddly themed musical, Lee Harvey Oswald sings alongside John Wilkes... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Sells 'Gutenberg' as a Musical
When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century, it was a defining moment in human history that ushered in the era of mass communication. Was it also the perfect subject for a big, splashy Broadway musical? more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Winter’s Bone
A bleak, impoverished stretch of the Ozarks is the setting for the darkly compelling drama Winter’s Bone. In a Southern gothic worthy of Flannery O’Connor, a teenage girl, Ree (Jennifer Lawrence), is determined to keep her family from “b more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Madison Young: Just Another Wholesome Porn Star from the Midwest
Was this your firstvisit to Milwaukee?What are your impressions of the audience for your ,SEXPress more
Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Turner Hall: Milwaukee’s Enduring Landmark
Outside of Berlin,German revolutionary and patriot Friedrich Ludwig Jahn founded an organ Turnverein ,Milwaukee Color more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
UWM's Oedipus Rex
Running now through March 8th, UWM’s Mainstage production of Oedipus Rex has the distinct feel of several different shades of retro. One of many scripts by the evidently prolific ancient Greek playwright Sophocles, the play itself is some 2400-.. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Salman Rushdie
It’s a damn busy night for Milwaukee: Not only do we get an appearance from a Beatle (it’s Ringo, but still) but also one from the infamous author Salman Rushdie, who reads from his newest book, The Enchantress Of Florence, a meticulously researc... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee