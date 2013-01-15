Asthma
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more
Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
House of Stone: A Memoir of Home, Family, and a Lost Middle East (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Anthony Shadid
Foreign correspondent Anthony Shadid had often been praised for bravery in covering Iraq and Libya, but the Pulitzer Prize winner's greatest characteristics were intelligence and insight. Before his death early this year in Syria (from an a... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
A Global Warning?
Searching for evidence of the Ice Age in Death Valley may sound paradoxical, but to find that evidence is proof that the world’s climate was once vastly different than it has been since humans have kept records. The documentary “A Global Warning?.. more
Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Earth Talk
Dear EarthTalk:Is it true that global warming can make Dear EarthTalk: ,News Features more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Holistic method of unblocking a tear duct (without surgery)
As mentioned in my previous blog, I am not a medical professional. I often try alternative treatments instead of or in addition to mainstream medical treatment. Today I'm writing about my daughter, Maddie, who had a problem with both tear duct.. more
Feb 9, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness 3 Comments