Astor Piazzolla
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Reaches Thousands of Kids with Music
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:07 PM Rick Walters A&E Feature
Paganini Also Played Guitar
Frankly Music continued its season last week with a concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, wherein violinist Frank Almond was joined by one of the area’s most notable musicians, guitarist René Izquierdo. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:45 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Replicates ‘The Godfather’ (But Why?)
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more
May 24, 2016 2:22 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Sagapool
Quebec instrumental band Sagapool would be well off pursuing a career in movie soundtracks. While their clarinet- and accordion-based music has roots in Eastern Europe, the branches form sparse sonic pictures suggesting the wintry landscape... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews