RSS

Athens

hoodlumfilmclips.jpg.jpe

It doesn’t match The Godfather or even The Godfather III, yet despite its cliché-ridden screenplay, Hoodlum (1997) has points in its favor. One: an interesting story concerning an illegal, lucrative African American lottery scheme in Depres... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:32 PM Home Movies

At a time when the meaning of democracy is being tested by demagogues and super-delegates in the U.S., a divisive referendum in the U.K. and the persistence of dictatorships abroad, a pair of books,Books more

Aug 23, 2016 2:41 PM Books

bookreview_thegames.jpg.jpe

David Goldblatt critiques the “modern Olympics” from Athens 1896 through Sochi 2014 with a nod toward Rio de Janeiro 2016 in The Games: A Global History of the Olympics. He finds much to criticize at every turn. Written with searing Brit... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:24 PM Books

thinkstockphotos-480915566.jpg.jpe

Adele Fatemi-Topping is a lifelong activist, a Greek American whose family (she’s the daughter of activist Nick Topping) placed social justice foremost. A paraprofessional in Milwaukee Public Sch,Off the Cuff more

Jul 24, 2015 9:45 AM Off the Cuff

futurebirds.jpg.jpe

They may be from the distant indie-rock stronghold of Athens, Ga., but the six young men of Futurebirds made themselves right at home in Milwaukee Thursday night, winning over a sparse Cactus Club,Concert Reviews more

May 17, 2013 9:32 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES