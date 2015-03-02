RSS

Athol Fugard

Photo by Lila Aryan

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre carves emotional gravity into an earthen stage with its production of Athol Fugard’s The Train Driver. David Daniel plays a man haunted by the death of a woman and her daughter who walked out into the path of his t... more

Mar 2, 2015 5:20 PM Theater

Photo by John Nienhuis

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s The Train Driver. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:27 PM Theater

The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more

Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Theater

Milwaukee theater veterans Jonathan Gillard Daly, Linda Stephens and Bri Sudia star in Renaissance Theaterworks' final show of the season. Suzan Fete directs the cast in a production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca. more

Mar 27, 2013 3:36 PM Theater

