Chamber Theatre stages Fugard’s ‘The Train Driver’
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre carves emotional gravity into an earthen stage with its production of Athol Fugard’s The Train Driver. David Daniel plays a man haunted by the death of a woman and her daughter who walked out into the path of his t... more
Mar 2, 2015 5:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents ‘The Train Driver’
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s The Train Driver. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Lonely Road to Mecca
The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more
Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Anne Siegel Theater
The Core of the Human Endeavor
Milwaukee theater veterans Jonathan Gillard Daly, Linda Stephens and Bri Sudia star in Renaissance Theaterworks' final show of the season. Suzan Fete directs the cast in a production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca. more
Mar 27, 2013 3:36 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater