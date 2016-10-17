Atlanta
Rae Sremmurd w/ Lil Yachty @ The Rave
Rae Sremmurd’s sold-out debut at the Rave was an aspirational example of how much sheer fun a rap show can be. more
Oct 17, 2016 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Tinsley Ellis: Red Clay Soul (Heartfixer Music)
After 40 years and 19 albums, Atlanta-based blues-rocker Tinsley Ellis proves he’s not done yet on Red Clay Soul. This is the fourth album Ellis has released on his own Heartfixer Music label, which he created in order to retain more contro... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:47 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Migos Keep on Dabbing
Fresh out of jail, Migos rapper Offset talks about why the Atlanta trio doesn’t get the credit it deserves. more
Feb 23, 2016 3:16 PM Charne Graham Music Feature
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Broaden Their Scope as Raplords
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Greendale Community Theatre’s Historical Drama
Greendale Community Theatre stages an intricate gaze into the heart of human hate with its production of the Uhry and Brown musical Parade. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Klassik Does "Danny Glover"
Every so often a rapper surprises me. Who knew Klassik even listened to Young Thug? Specializing in cleanly produced jazz-inflicted hip-hop, the posh Milwaukee rapper is the temperamental opposite of Atlanta's manic, syrup-addled wildcard, but eve.. more
Feb 23, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
I Figure Less than Greek
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So how ’bout this for a headline I saw the other day somewheres: “Water could be flowing on Mars now.” What the fock. The story says “researchers have found clues that wa... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:14 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Gucci Mane @ The Riverside Theater
In hindsight, Gucci Mane would have been better off at a smaller venue. In a sign of either the Atlanta rapper's falling star or the many miscalculations of the promoters who booked the show on short notice and did little to advertise it... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Jimi Hendrix
The surprising thing about Valleys of Neptune is that it took more than 40 years for this collection of 1969 Jimi Hendrix recordings to surface. Some songs—“Stone Free,” “Fire” and “Red House”—aren’t n more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews