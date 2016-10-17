RSS

Atlanta

rae_sremmurd.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Eric Rogers/The Rave

Rae Sremmurd’s sold-out debut at the Rave was an aspirational example of how much sheer fun a rap show can be. more

Oct 17, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

albumrev_tinsleyellis.jpg.jpe

After 40 years and 19 albums, Atlanta-based blues-rocker Tinsley Ellis proves he’s not done yet on Red Clay Soul. This is the fourth album Ellis has released on his own Heartfixer Music label, which he created in order to retain more contro... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:47 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_migos_a_(bydiwangvaldez).jpg.jpe

Fresh out of jail, Migos rapper Offset talks about why the Atlanta trio doesn’t get the credit it deserves. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:16 PM Music Feature

localmusic_raplords.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Local Music

theatrereview_gct_a.jpg.jpe

Greendale Community Theatre stages an intricate gaze into the heart of human hate with its production of the Uhry and Brown musical Parade. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:59 PM Theater

danny glover.jpg.jpe

Every so often a rapper surprises me. Who knew Klassik even listened to Young Thug? Specializing in cleanly produced jazz-inflicted hip-hop, the posh Milwaukee rapper is the temperamental opposite of Atlanta's manic, syrup-addled wildcard, but eve.. more

Feb 23, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So how ’bout this for a headline I saw the other day somewheres: “Water could be flowing on Mars now.” What the fock. The story says “researchers have found clues that wa... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:14 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage19371.jpe

In hindsight, Gucci Mane would have been better off at a smaller venue. In a sign of either the Atlanta rapper's falling star or the many miscalculations of the promoters who booked the show on short notice and did little to advertise it... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage10014.jpe

The surprising thing about Valleys of Neptune is that it took more than 40 years for this collection of 1969 Jimi Hendrix recordings to surface. Some songs—“Stone Free,” “Fire” and “Red House”—aren’t n more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES